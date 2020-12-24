Sourav Ganguly voices support in favour of conducting Ranji Trophy this season

The BCCI is still keen on conducting the Ranji Trophy this season, with board president Sourav Ganguly the chief proponent of the tournament. The chances of the Ranji Trophy taking place this season appeared to be slim after the BCCI announced it would be conducting Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy to kick-start the Indian domestic season. But with Sourav Ganguly batting in its favour, the Ranji Trophy could yet be played in February.

The Indian domestic season has already been heavily curtailed due to COVID-19. Earlier this month, it was decided that the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy will be held from January 10 to January 31.

A decision on whether the Ranji Trophy or the Vijay Hazare 50-over Trophy is played will be made following the league stage of the T20 tournament. There is also a possibility of both competitions taking place, but it remains to be seen if the pandemic will allow for that to happen.

Ranji Trophy could require multiple bio-bubbles across India

Sourav Ganguly told members during Thursday's Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad to explore all options so the Ranji Trophy can be played this season.

The possibility of holding the Ranji Trophy after the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy is now being considered. While the SMAT will require six bio-secure bubbles across the country, it is possible the Ranji Trophy would need even more bubbles to ensure that all fixtures are fulfilled.

BCCI to compensate players even if domestic season is suspended

The BCCI is pulling out all the stops to ensure the Ranji Trophy can be held this season

The BCCI also decided, during Thursday's AGM, to compensate players even if the domestic season is forced to be suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic. While a decision has not yet been made on what the compensation will be, it will certainly be a big boost to the hundreds of domestic players across the country.

Insurance cover of the cricketers has also been increased from Rs. 5 Lakhs to Rs. 10 Lakhs by the BCCI.