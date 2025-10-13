"Sourav sir has always motivated me" - Team India pacer opens up on support from Sourav Ganguly ahead of Ranji Trophy 2025-26

Indian pacer Akash Deep recently spoke about the support he has received from former India captain Sourav Ganguly ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. Ganguly is currently the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)

Akash will continue representing Bengal in the red-ball domestic tournament. The 28-year-old revealed that Ganguly has often motivated him through phone calls and text messages.

Speaking at a media interaction ahead of Bengal's Ranji Trophy 2025-26 opening fixture, here's what Akash said on being asked about Ganguly's support:

"Sourav sir has always motivated me through calls and messages. He tells simple things like focusing on the process and hard work instead of worrying about the results."

Akash also spoke about how Bengal came close to winning the Ranji Trophy twice in the last five years. The side finished as the runners-up in 2019-20 and 2022-23.

The talented bowler remarked that helping Bengal clinch the Ranji Trophy title was his biggest dream. He said:

"Who can understand this pain more than me? Coming so close twice and failing to lift the trophy, so that pain is there in my heart. My biggest dream is to win the Ranji Trophy for Bengal. People love cricket a lot here and respect the players. So, we should win the trophy for them."

"The level of domestic cricket in India has gone up significantly. There is more pressure in domestic cricket as you have to be very disciplined," He added.

Akash was part of India's Test squad for the five-match away Test series against England earlier this year. He claimed 13 wickets from six innings on the tour, while also playing a crucial 66-run knock in the final Test.

Following the series, he underwent rehab for a back injury. He returned to action with the Irani Cup, where he picked up three wickets across two innings.

"Success rate has been very good" - Akash Deep highlights Bengal's strengths for Ranji Trophy 2025-26

During the same interaction, Akash Deep noted that Bengal has done quite well in the Ranji Trophy in the last few years. He emphasized that discipline has been a key part of the team's culture.

He stated:

"I've been playing with Bengal for five-six years. We all know that we are a team that always plays with discipline; it is our strength and why we have been so successful in red-ball cricket. Obviously, the trophy has eluded us in the last five years, but Bengal's success rate has been very good. So, the process remains the same, playing with discipline."

Akash will share the Bengal dressing room with veteran Indian pacer Mohammad Shami in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. He hoped to learn a few things by playing alongside the seasoned campaigner.

Commenting on the opportunity to play with Shami, he added:

"It will be my first opportunity to play with Shami bhai. I've not had an experience of playing with him. This is my first chance, so I will get to know how it feels once I play with him.

"You get to learn a lot of things when you play with such an accomplished player. From how he prepares to the efforts he puts in, I will get to learn a lot of things from him."

Bengal will kick off their campaign on Wednesday, October 15. They take on Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

