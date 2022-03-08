South Africa announce 16-man squad for ODI series against Bangladesh

South Africa have announced a 16-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, which starts on March 18.

The Temba Bavuma-led Proteas will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the 50-over format having whitewashed India 3-0 in their previous ODI assignment.

Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock was impressive for the hosts in that series, amassing 229 runs at an average of 76.33, which included a century.

Apart from pacer Sisanda Magala, who was part of the 17-man squad that encountered the Men in Blue, other players have retained their spots for the ODIs against Bangladesh.

While the series opener and the final fixture will be played at Centurion's SuperSport Park, Johannesburg will host the second game on Sunday, March 20.

Bangladesh to tour South Africa for three ODIs and two Tests

Post three ODIs, the two teams will face off in a two-match Test series, which begins on March 31. The first game will be played at Durban's Kingsmead while the second and final match of the series will take place at Port Elizabeth's St. George's Park.

Bangladesh won the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against Afghanistan by a 2-1 margin, with the two teams claiming a victory each in the two T20Is that followed. The visitors' previous Test series, against New Zealand, ended in a draw. They lost the second Test match after starting off the series with a stunning victory.

Meanwhile Dean Elgar's men will be high on confidence, having defeated hosts New Zealand by 198 runs in the second Test after a lackluster performance in the series opener, which Tom Latham's men won by an innings and 276 runs.

