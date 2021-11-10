South Africa announce 16-man squad for ODIs against Netherlands

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named a 16-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the Netherlands at home.

Pace-bowling all-rounder Wayne Parnell has returned to the South African squad for the first time since 2017, while Khaya Zondo is also back in the team after three years.

Temba Bavuma will not play in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against the Netherlands. Spinner Keshav Maharaj will lead South Africa in Bavuma's absence. Some big names like Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada have been rested as well.

26-year-old batter Zubayr Hamza and wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton have received their maiden call-ups to the ODI team.

The South Africa vs Netherlands ODI series will begin on November 26. The second ODI is scheduled for November 28 with the final match to be held on December 1. Centurion will host all three matches.

Here is South Africa's 16-man squad for the home series against the Netherlands:

South Africa squad for ODIs vs. Netherlands: Keshav Maharaj (c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorious, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Zubayr Hamza, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Wayne Parnell, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Verreyne and Khaya Zondo.

South Africa can break into the top 3 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table

The South African side currently hold ninth spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings with 34 points from three series. If they win their next three ODIs against the Netherlands, they can jump to third spot with a total of 64 points.

Meanwhile, the Dutch team is last in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. The Netherlands have 20 points to their name from one series.

It will be interesting to see how the Dutch players perform in their first away series of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

