South Africa announce ODI squad for their tour of Ireland 

Cricket South Africa have announced a 20-man squad for their ODI series against Ireland. The Proteas will take on Ireland in a three-match series starting July 11, with all matches taking place in Dublin.

South Africa also announced their T20 squad for their tour of West Indies on Tuesday and their ODI selection looks similar to their T20 squad. Keshav Maharaj is one of the few players who finds a place in the ODI setup despite not being a part of the T20 squad.

The Proteas last played ODIs in April, where they lost a three-match series to Pakistan 2-1. Victor Mpitsang, CSA's Convenor of Selectors, stressed the importance of the upcoming tour of Ireland in a statement released by Cricket South Africa.

"The historic tour of Ireland is crucial for points towards our qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup and our preparation for the T20 World Cup later this year. This is the start of our road to these trophies and every tour will see us field our absolute best sides,” said Mpitsang.

South Africa will also play three T20Is against Ireland, with the first match taking place in Dublin on July 20. The final two games of the series will take place in Belfast. South Africa are yet to announce their T20 squad for the same.

There will be a short turnaround between the West Indies and Ireland tours. While South Africa will play their last game in the Caribbean on July 3, they begin their Ireland tour on July 11.

Complete South Africa ODI squad for Ireland tour

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

