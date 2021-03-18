South Africa announce ODI and T20I squads for Pakistan series

South Africa announced their T20 and ODI squads for the series against Pakistan on Thursday. South Africa host Pakistan for a three-match ODI series starting April 2.

The T20I series between the two nations will commence on April 10, with Pakistan and South Africa playing four T20Is.

The series marks the first time Temba Bavuma will captain the side since taking over from Quinton de Kock earlier this month.

All-rounder Wihan Lubbe has been called up to South Africa’s T20I squad, with fast bowler Lizaad Williams part of the white-ball setup for the first time as well. Kyle Verreynne joins South Africa’s T20 squad for the first time too.

Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder return to the ODI squad for the first time since 2019. Right arm-fast bowler Daryn Dupavillon has been called up too. It marks a comeback for the 26-year-old after he made his South Africa debut in March 2020.

Announcing the squad, CSA Convenor of Selectors Victor Mpitsang expressed his excitement about the team that will play three ODIs against Pakistan in April. He said:

"The ODI squad boasts the calibre of talent we have in South African Cricket and I'm really excited to see how they go about the series. We have enough experience within that squad to provide a good challenge to Pakistan when they arrive on our shores."

Both South Africa teams will be led by Temba Bavuma. However, the new skipper will have to make do without the services of some of its senior players for the T20Is, as they are set to leave the squad midway to participate in IPL 2021.

Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller and Anrich Nortje are the four players who will leave for India after the ODI series. Faf du Plessis is not part of either squad.

Despite the setback, Mpitsang was happy to hand younger players a chance in the absence of South Africa’s senior stars, with the 2021 T20 World Cup just a few months away.

"The T20 squad is also a good indication of our depth as a cricket nation with the loss of some of the senior players to the IPL. We have a massive 18 months of T20 cricket coming up, with two ICC T20 World Cups for players to contest. We as a Selection Panel are looking forward to seeing what the new additions to the team will contribute to the Proteas' system," he added.

Complete South Africa squad for Pakistan series

ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Beuran Hendricks , Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams

T20 squad: Temba Bavuma (captain) Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe