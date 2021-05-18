South Africa announce Test and T20I squads for West Indies tour

South Africa have announced their Test and T20I squads for the upcoming tour of the West Indies. The Proteas will travel to the Caribbean in June, where they will play two Tests and five T20Is before flying back home in July.

Contrary to expectations, there is no place for T20 stars AB De Villiers, Imran Tahir and Chris Morris in the side.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) director Graeme Smith had earlier hinted the trio could make a much-awaited comeback to the national side, but the squad chosen for the West Indies tour does not bear their names.

CSA confirmed in a statement that AB de Villiers will not come out of his international retirement, stating that he has decided 'once and for all, that his retirement will remain final'.

🌴 Test and T20I squads to @windiescricket

1️⃣ Maiden #Proteas call up for Prenelan Subrayen

1️⃣ Maiden Test nod for Lizaad Williams

🇿🇦 Your thoughts on both Test and T20 squads?#WIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/k08HJQJeUr — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 18, 2021

Dean Elgar will lead the 19-man Test squad for the first time since Quinton de Kock's tenure as skipper came to an end.

There is also a maiden Proteas call-up for Prenelan Subrayen. The 27-year-old is regarded as one of South Africa’s brightest spin-prospects in recent times and has picked up 145 wickets in 53 first-class games.

There is also a maiden Test nod for speed gun Lizaad Williams, who made his T20 debut for South Africa against Pakistan earlier this year.

Daryn Dupavillon, Sarah Baartman, Lutho Sipamla and Alviro Petersen are some of the other players dropped from the squad that last played Test match cricket against Pakistan earlier this year.

Temba Bavuma will continue to lead South Africa in T20Is after first captaining the side against Pakistan. Pite van Biljon misses out, while David Miller makes a return after a solid showing in IPL 2021.

Complete South Africa squad for West Indies tour

Test: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

T20I: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Marktram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius