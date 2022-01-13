South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk to miss Women's World Cup following ankle fracture

South Africa Women will be without their talismanic captain Dane van Niekerk for the 2022 Women's World Cup. The all-rounder has suffered an ankle fracture that has ruled her out of South Africa's upcoming ODI series against West Indies Women and the World Cup.

Cricket South Africa team doctor Tshegofatso Gaetsewe was quoted as saying:

"The injury is a result of an accidental slip on a wet surface at home. As things stand, she doesn’t require surgery but will be monitored closely. It’s a stable fracture with minimal displacement and her recovery timeline is no less than 12 weeks."

The board also named a 21-member squad for a training camp ahead of the ODI series against West Indies Women. Speaking about the squad, the convenor of selectors, Clinton du Preez, said:

"We are delighted to come together as a group again in the New Year to prepare for the West Indies Tour and most importantly for the upcoming World Cup. This is a great opportunity for the coaches to work with this strong group of players and strategically set out the plan for the upcoming series and the World Cup."

South Africa will miss Dane van Niekerk in Women's World Cup - Clinton du Preez

According to Clinton du Preez, Dane van Niekerk's absence will be 'massive' for South Africa Women and added that her leadership and cricketing ability would be missed. He said:

"Losing Dané is massive for the team and the country, we will sorely miss her leadership and all-round cricket abilities. I would like to wish her all the best with her recovery and a smooth and seamless return to the national team."

However, he also noted that the injury would open up an opportunity for someone else and added:

"This brings about an opportunity for another player within the pipeline."

Sune Luus is expected to captain the side in van Niekerk's absence. The four-match ODI series against the West Indies Women will begin on January 28.

South Africa Women squad: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Andrie Steyn, Chloe Tryon, Delmari Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt

