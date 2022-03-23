South African cricketer Zubayr Hamza likely to face temporary suspension after testing positive for banned drug

South African Test player Zubayr Hamza has copped a ban from the CSA after testing positive for a prohibited drug. However, Cricket South Africa announced that the substance named Furosemide is not a performance-enhancing drug.

The CSA has reported that Hamza has accepted his charge and is ready to cooperate with the ICC for further investigation. The right-handed batter has also agreed to a voluntary suspension, and, reportedly, there was no negligence on his part.

The CSA's statement regarding the test, conducted in January, read as, quoted by Perth Now:

"Zubayr is not disputing the positive test, is co-operating fully with the ICC, and has agreed to a voluntary suspension commencing immediately whilst written submissions are presented to the ICC."

The statement continued:

"The positive test relates to the substance Furosemide, which is not a performance-enhancing substance, and Zubayr has been able to identify how the substance entered his system. The process to follow will entail presenting evidence that there was no fault or negligence, or no significant fault or negligence on the part of Zubayr."

The 26-year old has so far played six Tests and a solitary ODI since debuting in 2019. He averages 17.66 in six Tests, registering only one half-century, which came against India in Ranchi.

Zubayr Hamza to miss home Test series against Bangladesh due to personal reasons

Zubayr Hamza will skip the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh, citing personal reasons. The selectors have named a depleted squad, as most first-choice players will head to the IPL, beginning on March 26.

The Proteas have plenty to ponder upon ahead of the red ball games, after losing the ODI series to Bangladesh. The three-game rubber stood at 1-1 till the final game when Tamim Iqbal and co. demolished the hosts by nine wickets. Taskin Ahmed's five-wicket haul helped Bangladesh bowl South Africa out for 154.

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket #Cricket Bangladesh beat South Africa by 38 runs. This is the first time that Bangladesh has defeated South Africa in a ODI in South Africa #SAvBAN Bangladesh beat South Africa by 38 runs. This is the first time that Bangladesh has defeated South Africa in a ODI in South Africa #SAvBAN #Cricket

Later, Iqbal struck an unbeaten 87 and built a 127-run opening stand with Soumya Sarkar to take the visitors home.

