South Africa name MI Cape Town player as Anrich Nortje's replacement in Champions Trophy 2025 squad

South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch has been named as the replacement for Anrich Nortje for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. South Africa are placed in Group B and will be playing their first match of the league stages on February 21.

Anrich Nortje was ruled out of the tournament last month after it was found out that the pacer suffered from a back injury and had to undergo scans to reveal the extent of the injury. During the scans, it was deemed that Nortje was unfit for the SA20 and had to be pulled out of the squads, with a replacement to be announced soon.

On Sunday, February 9, South Africa announced that the 31-year-old pacer was replaced by Corbin Bosch. The all-rounder made his ODI debut against Pakistan and a week later, debuted in Tests against the same opposition. He plied his trade for MI Cape Town in the recently concluded SA20, playing eight matches and scoring 191 runs while picking up 11 wickets.

Additionally, South Africa have also named Tony de Zorzi in their Champions Trophy squad while also having 18-year-old Kwena Maphaka in their traveling reserves. The two will be traveling with the team that leaves for Pakistan today, February 9.

South Africa's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen

Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka

South Africa name two squads for the tri-series against Pakistan and New Zealand

South Africa will be playing their first game of the tri-series against New Zealand with a different squad. Heinrich Klaasen and Keshav Maharaj will join just in time and will be a part of the squad that plays against Pakistan on February 12. Should the Proteas qualify for the final scheduled for February 14, the same squad will take on their opponents.

Post that, South Africa will be playing in the Champions Trophy. They play their opening contest against Afghanistan. Thereafter, they take on Australia on February 25 followed by their last group-stage game against England on March 1.

