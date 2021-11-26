South Africa-Netherlands series to go ahead despite COVID-19 threat, decision in next 24-48 hours

The Netherlands' tour of South Africa is likely to go ahead as per schedule despite a looming COVID-19 threat. An official confirmation on the same is expected in the next 24-48 hours.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands are currently trying to return home after several countries shut their borders to travelers from South Africa. The shutting of borders has taken place after a new variant of the COVID-19 virus emerged in South Africa.

As things stand, the Netherlands squad unfortunately may not be able to return home this weekend.

Firdose Moonda @FirdoseM Ok so now this has developed because it is proving difficult for the Dutch to get a flight out. So initially the decision was taken to call the tour off, but with the logistical issues the team may be in the country anyway. Players will be consulted on whether they want to play. Ok so now this has developed because it is proving difficult for the Dutch to get a flight out. So initially the decision was taken to call the tour off, but with the logistical issues the team may be in the country anyway. Players will be consulted on whether they want to play.

Cricket South Africa issued a statement, saying that an official decision on the series will be taken in the next 24-48 hours. They wrote:

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) are aware of news reports doing the rounds regarding the Netherlands tour to South Africa being cancelled or postponed. Both boards can confirm that following updated information, it is highly unlikely that the visiting team will be able to fly out of South Africa over the weekend."

The statement added:

"The KNCB is reviewing all of its options, while prioritising the physical and mental well-being of its players. A decision on the continuation of the series will follow in the next 24 to 48 hours, while all flight options are being considered. No other comment will be offered until a definite resolution has been reached."

The Netherlands are scheduled to play three ODIs against South Africa with the first encounter currently going on at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The visitors are 11/0 after 2 overs in reply to South Africa's 277 after rain played spoilsport.

India A tour of South Africa to go on amid COVID threat

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India A tour set to go as per schedule in South Africa, all the safety measures have been taken. (Source - Cricbuzz) India A tour set to go as per schedule in South Africa, all the safety measures have been taken. (Source - Cricbuzz)

The India A tour of South Africa will continue as per the schedule despite the detection of a new COVID-19 variant. The Indian management has decided to complete the three-match series after a series of meetings with Cricket South Africa (CSA) officials and medical teams.

Meanwhile, a decision on India's upcoming tour of South Africa next month is yet to be made, a report in Cricbuzz suggests.

"We are in contact with the BCCI and there is no prejudice to the Indian tour to South Africa at this stage. We will, of course, continue to monitor developments regarding the spread of the virus and keep the BCCI informed. As CSA we remain committed to ensuring that all visiting teams and Proteas players are afforded a safe environment to play cricket," Lawson Naidoo, the head of CSA, told Cricbuzz.

India are scheduled to play three Tests followed by the same number of ODIs and four T20Is, starting December 17 in Johannesburg.

