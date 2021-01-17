"South Africa playing after 13 years in Pakistan will be an advantage for us" - Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq has opined that the hosts will have the edge over South Africa when the two teams square up against each other in the upcoming two-match Test series. However, Misbah is wary of South Africa's strength and said the Proteas have never been easy to beat.

The first Test starts on January 26 in Karachi, and Pakistan will be looking to exploit the home conditions against the visitors. South Africa are touring Pakistan for the first time in 13 years. The Proteas won the last Test series 1-0, which the two teams played in 2007.

Misbah Ul-Haq is banking on home conditions after a dismal tour of New Zealand. The Pakistan coach said:

"South Africa has never been an easy side to beat, but them playing after 13 years in Pakistan will be an advantage for us, and we have a great chance to improve our record against them, Playing at home ground is always encouraging for the players, and it reflected in our performances in the series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh last year. The series against South Africa is an important one, and I am sure the players selected in the squad have the potential and hunger to give best results in the series."

Misbah-ul-Haq also talked about how his side needs to improve their standing in the World Test Championship table. Pakistan are currently in sixth and are running for the finals. Nevertheless, the 46-year-old wants his side to improve their position.

"The two Test matches in the ICC World Championship are very important for us, and we will try to get maximum points out of it to improve our position on the table."

Pakistan's record against South Africa in Tests

Pakistan and South Africa have locked horns 26 times in Test matches, with South Africa holding the superior head-to-head record against their rivals. The Asian side have only managed four wins, whereas South Africa have won 15 games, and seven have ended in a draw.

In seven Test matches in Pakistan, the home team have won only once against the Proteas. Four games have ended in a draw, and South Africa have won twice. Pakistan's only solitary win against South Africa came in 2003 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.