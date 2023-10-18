“South Africa is probably one of the favorites” - Netherlands captain Scott Edwards reflects on massive win

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards admitted that the 38-run triumph over South Africa in match 15 of the 2023 World Cup in Dharamsala on Tuesday is a massive boost for them. Terming the Proteas as one of the favorites to win the tournament, he added that the win was a big one.

The Dutch had upset South Africa in the T20 World Cup last year, which sent the Proteas crashing out of the tournament. However, not many expected them to get the better of South Africa again on Tuesday after the brilliant start Temba Bavuma and company made to the tournament. The Proteas were, however, not in their elements in Dharamsala and the Netherlands made them pay again.

Batting first in the rain-hit clash, Netherlands posted 245/8 in 43 overs and then bowled out South Africa for 207. Reflecting on the huge win, Edwards, who led from the front with 78* off 69, said after the game:

"We came into this tournament with high expectations, we feel like we're playing good cricket, we've got a lot of good players… but in saying that, we know that there are nine other very good sides here. So, yeah, very excited to get our first win out of the way after three games and hopefully few more to come. That's a massive boost for us.”

The 27-year-old added that he is proud of the group for the performance that they put in against South Africa and stated that he was happy to play a part in the historic win.

“We came into the tournament and, we wanted to have a chance of making the semi-finals, and if you want to do that, you've got to beat teams obviously. South Africa is probably one of the favorites, the way they have been playing. It's a big win for us,” he admitted.

Batting first, Netherlands were in huge trouble at 140/7, but Edwards struck 10 fours and a six to lead his side’s fightback. Roelof van der Merwe (29 off 19) and Aryan Dutt (23* off 9) also made handy contributions. The bowlers then backed up the batters with a fine show in the field.

“Nice that a few things came off” - Netherlands skipper Edwards

Edwards admitted that with guys like Van der Merwe having played with South Africa before, it helps them while trying to work out the match-ups.

"We obviously have guys who have played with these guys before so, yeah, we come up with a few match-ups, and some days it works and some days it doesn't. So yeah, it's nice that a few things came off today," he elaborated.

Edwards signed off with a word of gratitude for their supporters.

"I'm sure there's plenty of fans staying up from watching the game. There's always a lot of supporters around. So, yeah, extremely grateful for all the support we've had and hopefully a few messages from them and that sort of thing,” he said.

Logan van Beek starred with 3/60, while Paul van Meekeren, van der Merwe, and Bas de Leede claimed two scalps each as the Netherlands completed a famous win.