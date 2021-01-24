South Africa tour of Pakistan: Schedule, Venues, Squads, and Streaming Details

South Africa is set to play their first series against Pakistan on Pakistani soil since 2007.

The Proteas tour, slated to kick-off on January 26, will be a historical one for both sides, as it will begin a new chapter in the history of Pakistan's cricketing journey.

This is because teams had stopped visiting Pakistan, following a heart-wrenching attack on the Sri Lankan team touring the sub-continent nation in March 2009.

South Africa tour of Pakistan: Full Schedule and Venues

South Africa will be playing two Tests and three T20Is in Pakistan. Three venues - Karachi's National Stadium, Rawalpindi's Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium - will host the fixtures.

Schedule of Test Series (Part of ICC World Test Championship 2019-21):

First Test: January 26 (Tuesday) - January 30 (Saturday) at National Stadium, Karachi - 10:30 AM (IST) / 10:00 AM (Local)

Second Test: February 4 (Thursday) - February 8 (Monday) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi - 10:30 AM (IST) / 10:00 AM (Local)

Schedule of T20I Series:

First T20I: February 11 (Thursday) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 04:00 PM (IST) / 03:30 AM (Local)

Second T20I: February 13 (Saturday) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 04:00 PM (IST) / 03:30 AM (Local)

Third T20I: February 14 (Sunday) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 04:00 PM (IST) / 03:30 AM (Local)

Interestingly, the two-match Test series will be a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (2019-21).

However, the result of the Test series will not make substantial changes to the points table. This is because both Pakistan and South Africa cannot qualify for the ICC World Test Championship finals.

Statistically, South Africa stands an outside chance, but it seems far-fetched for the time being. Since it is a two-match series, a win would earn a team 60 points, a draw would fetch 20 points, while a tie would yield 30 points.

South Africa tour of Pakistan: Squads

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (C), Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Tabish Khan.

Pakistan initial Test squad for the series against South Africa #PAKvSA #Cricket pic.twitter.com/spsDqkkJeV — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 15, 2021

Pakistan T20I Squad: Yet to be announced (To be declared during the first Test)

South Africa Test Squad: Quinton de Kock (C), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, and Marco Jansen.

Your #Proteas are Pakistan bound after all players COVID-19 tests returned negative.



There has been one change in the squad as Ottniel Baartman has been replaced by Marco Jansen due an unrelated medical reason. #PAKvSA #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/B29kZuYQYH — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 15, 2021

South Africa T20I Squad: Heinrich Klaasen (C), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Pite van Biljon, Glenton Stuurman, and Jacques Snyman.

T20 SQUAD UPDATE:



Heinrich Klaasen to lead Your 18 man #Proteas T20 squad for the first time in a three-match series against Pakistan in Lahore, from 11-14 February. 👏 👏

#PAKvSA #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/wvKRxR1YgS — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 20, 2021

South Africa tour of Pakistan: Streaming Details

India: Sony Sports (Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD)

South Africa: SuperSport

Pakistan: PTV Sports

North America: Willow TV

Caribbean: Flow Sports

UK: Sky Sports

New Zealand: Sky NZ