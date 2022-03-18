South African batters Keegan Petersen, Janneman Malan awarded CSA contracts for 2022-23

South African batters Keegan Petersen and Janneman Malan have been rewarded for their impressive performances by being handed CSA contracts for the 2022-23 season. Left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks and wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen, who were on the contract list last year, missed out.

Petersen was the standout performer with the bat as South Africa recovered from a 0-1 deficit to stun the strong Indian outfit 2-1 in the Test series at home earlier this year. He scored 276 runs at an average of 46 with three half-centuries. In the deciding Test in Cape Town, he scored 72 and 82, walking away with the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series honors

The 28-year-old has so far featured in five Tests and has scored 320 runs at an average of 35.55.

Malan has been excellent for South Africa in the one-day format at the top of the order. Having made his debut in February 2019, he has smashed 759 runs in 14 matches, at an average of 69, with three hundreds. For his wonderful batting efforts, the 25-year-old was picked as ICC's Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year for 2021.

CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki congratulated Malan and Petersen on their newly-awarded contracts. Moseki asserted that he is confident of the South African white-ball team performing well at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. He said:

"It has been an exceptional season for the white-ball team that has not lost a series under the leadership of Temba Bavuma. One of the biggest upcoming highlights for us is the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia and we are looking forward to supporting Temba and his men as they look to make history later this year.”

Praising the Dean Elgar-led Test squad for showing significant improvement, he added:

“This season will see the Proteas play even more Test cricket, which is vital for the growth of the players, the format in our country, as well as the accumulation of points towards the ICC World Test Championship.”

List of South Africa contracted men’s players for 2022-23:

Temba Bavuma, Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

