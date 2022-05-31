South African cricketer Mondli Khumalo in induced coma after being assaulted outside pub in UK

Young South African cricketer Mondli Khumalo is in an induced coma in Bristol after being assaulted outside a pub in Bridgwater on Saturday night. The 20-year-old right-arm pacer was in South Africa’s U-19 squad during their 2020 World Cup campaign.
According to media reports, the cricketer has suffered bleeding in the brain and has also undergone two operations but his condition is said to be serious.
Khumalo was representing the North Petherton Cricket Club as a part of his first overseas stint as a professional. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the youngster, who is contracted to Kwa-Zulu Natal Inland in South Africa, was celebrating his team’s victory last weekend when the shocking incident occurred.
The report added that Khumalo was unconscious after the attack, following which he received emergency medical treatment. Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault.
Arrangements are being made to enable the cricketer’s mother to reach the United Kingdom. North Petherton Cricket Club and Khumalo's agent, Rob Humphries, told ESPNcricinfo about Mondli:
"Mondli is such a gentle guy. His mom just can't understand how something like this could have happened to him. And everyone at North Petherton just adores him. He is a genuinely lovely kid. He was having a really good time here. He had bowled really well and he had become such a wonderful part of the club."
The North Petherton Cricket Club have also set up a crowdfunding page in the South African cricketer’s name.
Mondli Khumalo’s career so far
As mentioned earlier, Khumalo represented the South Africa U-19 team at the 2020 World Cup. He has played four first-class matches, one List A game and four T20s. He has 11 wickets to his name in first-class cricket and two in T20s.