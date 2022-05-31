South African cricketer Mondli Khumalo in induced coma after being assaulted outside pub in UK

Young South African cricketer Mondli Khumalo is in an induced coma in Bristol after being assaulted outside a pub in Bridgwater on Saturday night. The 20-year-old right-arm pacer was in South Africa’s U-19 squad during their 2020 World Cup campaign.

According to media reports, the cricketer has suffered bleeding in the brain and has also undergone two operations but his condition is said to be serious.

Khumalo was representing the North Petherton Cricket Club as a part of his first overseas stint as a professional. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the youngster, who is contracted to Kwa-Zulu Natal Inland in South Africa, was celebrating his team’s victory last weekend when the shocking incident occurred.

The report added that Khumalo was unconscious after the attack, following which he received emergency medical treatment. Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault.

Tian Koekemoer @TianKoekemoer07 Please pray for my teammate Mondli Khumalo! 🏻 🏻



He was brutally assaulted while heading home from a night out and he is currently fighting for his life in hospital in the UK. What a sick world we live in!Please pray for my teammate Mondli Khumalo!He was brutally assaulted while heading home from a night out and he is currently fighting for his life in hospital in the UK. What a sick world we live in! 😡Please pray for my teammate Mondli Khumalo! 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️🐘He was brutally assaulted while heading home from a night out and he is currently fighting for his life in hospital in the UK. https://t.co/94MrXhArs4

Arrangements are being made to enable the cricketer’s mother to reach the United Kingdom. North Petherton Cricket Club and Khumalo's agent, Rob Humphries, told ESPNcricinfo about Mondli:

"Mondli is such a gentle guy. His mom just can't understand how something like this could have happened to him. And everyone at North Petherton just adores him. He is a genuinely lovely kid. He was having a really good time here. He had bowled really well and he had become such a wonderful part of the club."

North Petherton CC @NorthPethyCC All at North Petherton Cricket Club are in shock at the incident in Bridgwater that has led to our much loved overseas player Mondli Khumalo being hospitalised in Southmead Hospital in Bristol this morning.



Further details on our Facebook and Instagram All at North Petherton Cricket Club are in shock at the incident in Bridgwater that has led to our much loved overseas player Mondli Khumalo being hospitalised in Southmead Hospital in Bristol this morning. Further details on our Facebook and Instagram https://t.co/jbEggyHF0j

The North Petherton Cricket Club have also set up a crowdfunding page in the South African cricketer’s name.

Mondli Khumalo’s career so far

As mentioned earlier, Khumalo represented the South Africa U-19 team at the 2020 World Cup. He has played four first-class matches, one List A game and four T20s. He has 11 wickets to his name in first-class cricket and two in T20s.

