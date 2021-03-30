South African pitches will suit Pakistan batsmen's game: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has stated that the surfaces on offer in South Africa for the ODI series between the two countries will suit the visitors.

Adhering to the COVID-19 protocols, the three ODIs and four T20Is between Pakistan and South Africa will be played in Centurion and Johannesburg only.

Pakistan have touched down in South Africa and have already had a couple of days of training.

Misbah-ul-Haq, speaking for the first time since the team's arrival, opined that the pitches at these two venues will suit Pakistan's batsmen because of their true pace and bounce.

"I think especially with white-ball cricket, the pitches are very good, they're true pitches, with good bounce and pace and for batters," Misbah-ul-Haq said on Monday. "In white-ball cricket, it is easier to adjust to these conditions and you get good value for shots. Obviously Pakistan has also always had the luxury of good fast bowlers. That is the reason Pakistan has done well here.

"But I think these conditions help Pakistan as a whole, the batsmen especially. And obviously, there's something psychological as well, when a team has done well here before, it helps moving forward as well to perform. If I look back when I used to play, these two wickets at Centurion and Wanderers, I really enjoyed batting on them, the bounce and the pace is very true," added Misbah-ul-Haq.

It is our duty to keep helping each other: Misbah-ul-Haq on PCB-CSA ties

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has had a tough time scheduling a home series with the COVID-19 pandemic running rampant across several parts of the country.

They had to suffer a mid-tour cancelation by England earlier followed by Australia pulling out of their planned visit due to concerns surrounding players' medical safety.

Misbah-ul-Haq, who led Pakistan to their first-ever ODI series victory on South African shores in 2013, is confident that Pakistan's series will not be hampered by any such incidents.

He pointed to the significance of a reciprocal series for CSA considering South Africa recently toured Pakistan for Tests and T20Is:

"Both the boards are working very hard especially to keep this series going. Players and all coaching staff are keen to just play and move forward. Obviously some measures been taken keeping in view previous series but we are hopeful that if we just look after protocols, especially the players while practising, and take responsibility, I'm pretty sure series will go on. It is our duty as different nations to keep going, keep helping each other and keep this game alive," said Misbah-ul-Haq.

The series officially commences with the first ODI scheduled to be held at SuperSport Park on April 2.

