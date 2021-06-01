"Spirit of cricket does not make any sense in this regard"- Salman Butt talks about mankading

Salman Butt has opined that the spirit of cricket makes zero sense when talking about mankading in cricket. In his view, if a bowler does not run out a batsman when he is out of his crease, the bowler is damaging his team's chances of winning.

During a Q&A session on his official YouTube channel, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt spoke about many interesting topics.

One of the fans asked him about his views on a bowler running out a batsman at the non-striker's end when he leaves the crease before the delivery is bowled.

"I don't see any heroic stuff in a bowler not running out a batter when he is out of his crease. Either the batter should stop taking advantage, or if a bowler mankads him, he should not cause controversy out of it. Batters should not talk about the spirit of cricket. The spirit of cricket doesn't make any sense in this regard," said Salman Butt.

Salman Butt believes batsmen and experts should not start talking about the spirit of cricket because running out a batsman is well within the rules of the game.

The rules should be clearly explained: Salman Butt

Salman Butt played 33 Test matches for the Pakistan cricket team

Further talking about mankading, Salman Butt highlighted how the batters boosted their chances of completing a run by leaving their crease early. The 36-year-old felt the rules should be clear to everyone and added:

"The rules should be clearly explained. A bowler should not become a hero just because he warned the opposition batter and did not mankad him. At the end of the day, he is an opponent, and the more runs he scores, the chances of your team's defeat increase."