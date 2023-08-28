SPL 2023 Points table: Updated Standings after Kutch Warriors vs Gohilwad Gladiators, Match 7

Kutch Warriors defeated Gohilwad Gladiators in the 7th match of the Saurashtra Premier League 2023 on Sunday in Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium at Rajkot.

Kutch Warriors made 145 for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs. Samarth Vyas had a good start with a 13-ball 21 and Parshwaraj Rana smashed 54 runs in 38 deliveries. The team were 74 for the loss of three wickets after 10 overs. However, the middle order collapsed, leading them to scoring only 145 runs in total. In the bowling department for the Gladiators, Maurya Ghoghari and Shaurya Sanandia bagged two wickets apiece.

Batting second, the Gladiators lost both the openers early and found three wickets down with only 29 runs on the board. Prerak Mankad and Raxit Mehta tried to rebuild the innings and added 37 runs for the fifth wicket.

Mankad got out for 32 (off 26 deliveries) in the 11th over. The lower-order batters added cameos to the total to take the team closer to the target. However, when Raxit Mehta got out for 52 in the 19th over, the momentum shifted towards the Warriors. Gladiators needed 13 runs to win in the final over and they managed to score only 10, losing the match by two runs.

For Kutch Warriors, Parshwaraj Rana was the pick of the bowlers. He grabbed two wickets while giving away just 25 runs. Kushang Patel, who opened the bowling for the team, grabbed two wickets for 31 runs. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja ended with figures of 18/1 after his three overs.

Halar Heroes tops the points table

Halar Heroes are at the top of the points table with two wins and a loss from their three matches. Kutch Warriors (0.46) and Gohilwad Gladiators (0.31) also have two wins from three matches but their net run rate is lesser than Halar Heroes' net run rate (0.541).

Zalaward Royals, with one win and a loss, are in the fourth spot. Sorath Lions have yet to open their account and are at the bottom of the table.