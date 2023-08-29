SPL 2023 Points table: Updated Standings after Zalawad Royals vs Gohilwad Gladiators, Match 8

Gohilwad Gladiators defeated Zalawad Royals in Match 8 of Saurashtra Premier League 2023 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Gohilwad Gladiators lost Krishnakant Pathak early after being asked to bat first. After he departed, Nihar Vaghela and Prerak Mankad added 74 runs for the second wicket. Vaghela scored 38 off 34 balls, while Mankad added 44 off 34 balls. The lower order added cameos to the total as they reached 155 in their 20 overs.

Zalawad Royals used six bowlers and five of them returned with a wicket apiece. Only Navneet Vora remained wicketless but was economical with 0/13 from his two overs.

Chasing 156 to win, Chirag Sisodiya and Kishan Parmar added 66 runs for the opening wicket. Sisodiya made 35 off 27 balls, while Parmar made 34 off 22 balls. Kishan Parmar was the first to depart in the eighth over.

Sheldon Jackson, Chirag Sisodiya, and Dev Dand departed within the next two overs, adding pressure on the Royals' middle order. Aezaz Kothariya looked good for his 39 runs from 23 deliveries but due to a lack of support from the lower order, he could not take the team over the line.

Shaurya Sanandia, Yuvraj Chudasama, and Prerak Mankad grabbed two wickets apiece for the Gladiators while Ankur Parwar picked up one wicket. Parwar bowled the final over of the match, which went for just three runs. The over also witnessed three wickets, including two run-outs.

Gohilwad Gladiators moves to the top of the points table

After an eight-run win in their last match, Gohilwad Gladiators moved to the top of the table with three wins from four matches. Halar Heroes are in the second position with two wins and a loss. Kutch Warriors are in the third spot with two wins and a loss from three matches.

Zalawad Royals, who won against Kutch Warriors recently, are in the fourth spot with one win and two losses. Sorath Lions have lost all their three matches and are at the bottom of the points table.