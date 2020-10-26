India's legendary skipper Kapil Dev recently underwent angioplasty after suffering a heart attack in Delhi.

The legendary all-rounder was discharged from the hospital where he received treatment for his condition, on Sunday.

In an exclusive live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, former Indian weightlifter Karnam Malleswari wished good health to Kapil Dev. Besides, the 2000 Olympics bronze medalist stated that generally, all athletes took good care of their health and exercised regularly, even after retirement. She speculated that the heart attack could've been due some food he may have consumed.

Karnam Malleswari prays for Kapil Dev's good health

Kapil Dev was one of the fittest cricketers of his era. The all-rounder has been brilliant with the bat and was equally exceptional with his bowling. He was also an outstanding fielder. After retiring from cricket, Kapil went on to become an avid golfer.

Talking about his recent heart attack, Karnam Malleswari said:

"It was a bit surprising because we sportspersons do not expect that we would have health issues at any point in our life. Even after retirement, the athletes take great care of their fitness. We work out regularly as well, but anything can happen in the human body. All we can do is pray to God for his speedy recovery."

"I read that he got a heart attack. Nowadays, the food is not consumed in its purest form. Even fruits and vegetables are not natural. So, it could be a reaction of that," Karnam Malleswari continued.

Karnam Malleswari was the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal. The retired weightlifter is currently working on her Academy, aiming to fashion future weightlifting champions in India.

Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged. Pic of @therealkapildev on time of discharge from hospital. pic.twitter.com/NCV4bux6Ea — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) October 25, 2020

On the other side, Kapil Dev has been discharged from the hospital. According to sources, the former Indian captain is doing better at the moment.