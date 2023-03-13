"Sprinted 20 meters and dived full length with a torn hamstring" - Twitter lauds 37-year-old Neil Wagner for his match-winning dive in NZ vs SL Test

Neil Wagner played an important role in New Zealand's two-wicket win against Sri Lanka earlier on Monday (March 13) in Christchurch. The left-arm pacer was at the non-striker's end when the Blackcaps needed one run off one ball to win the Test match.
Striker Kane Williamson, who scored a splendid 121, attempted a shot off Asitha Fernando's bowling, but he failed to get any bat on it. The ball went to the wicket-keeper as the two New Zealand batters attempted to steal a run.
Wagner had to cover a lot of ground quickly, and he ran the fastest he could despite having a hamstring injury. He was already home when wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella's throw missed the stumps at the striker's end.
Williamson also completed the run at the other end, helping New Zealand record a thrilling win against Sri Lanka at the Hagley Oval. Fans on Twitter lauded the 37-year-old Wagner for running fast despite being injured. One of them wrote:
"Neil Wagner sprinted 20 metres and dived full length with a torn hamstring and bulging disc in his back, aged 37. He won that test for NZ. Should never buy a beer again."
Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:
Neil Wagner has been ruled out of the 2nd Test of the series aganst Sri Lanka
While Neil Wagner came out to bat for New Zealand in the first Test despite being injured, he has already been ruled out of the next Test of the series against Sri Lanka. The left-arm pacer needs some time to recover to full fitness after suffering the aformentioned back and hamstring injuries.
It will be interesting to see when the veteran will eventually make his return to the New Zealand Test team. He emerged as a hero for his team on Monday by completing the winning runs on the last ball of the Test against Sri Lanka.
Earlier in the match, Wagner bowled 10 overs, conceding 68 runs in the first innings. However, he scored a 24-ball 27 with the bat in the first innings, smacking one four and three sixes to help the Kiwis gain a crucial 18-run lead.
Wagner bowled only three overs in the second innings before coming out to bat and playing his part in his side getting the winning runs.