"Sprinted 20 meters and dived full length with a torn hamstring" - Twitter lauds 37-year-old Neil Wagner for his match-winning dive in NZ vs SL Test

Neil Wagner played an important role in New Zealand's two-wicket win against Sri Lanka earlier on Monday (March 13) in Christchurch. The left-arm pacer was at the non-striker's end when the Blackcaps needed one run off one ball to win the Test match.

Striker Kane Williamson, who scored a splendid 121, attempted a shot off Asitha Fernando's bowling, but he failed to get any bat on it. The ball went to the wicket-keeper as the two New Zealand batters attempted to steal a run.

Wagner had to cover a lot of ground quickly, and he ran the fastest he could despite having a hamstring injury. He was already home when wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella's throw missed the stumps at the striker's end.

Williamson also completed the run at the other end, helping New Zealand record a thrilling win against Sri Lanka at the Hagley Oval. Fans on Twitter lauded the 37-year-old Wagner for running fast despite being injured. One of them wrote:

"Neil Wagner sprinted 20 metres and dived full length with a torn hamstring and bulging disc in his back, aged 37. He won that test for NZ. Should never buy a beer again."

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Jason Pine @pineynz



He won that test for NZ. Should never buy a beer again.



@BLACKCAPS Neil Wagner sprinted 20 metres and dived full length with a torn hamstring and bulging disc in his back, aged 37.He won that test for NZ. Should never buy a beer again. Neil Wagner sprinted 20 metres and dived full length with a torn hamstring and bulging disc in his back, aged 37. He won that test for NZ. Should never buy a beer again. @BLACKCAPS https://t.co/sBuQNHkGdd

Ross Taylor’s Version @cricketpun_duh Ruled out for six weeks, on his wife’s bday, with a torn hamstring and a bulging disc. Comes back to bat the next day, on his own bday, runs and dives to make sure his team wins (the hug tells you everything)



We’ll never see another human marvel like Neil Wagner again Ruled out for six weeks, on his wife’s bday, with a torn hamstring and a bulging disc. Comes back to bat the next day, on his own bday, runs and dives to make sure his team wins (the hug tells you everything)We’ll never see another human marvel like Neil Wagner again https://t.co/UOOvfhD7AF

Suvajit Mustafi @RibsGully We don’t appreciate the bloke enough. A warrior amid the saints… massive respect to him.



Neil Wagner is a fighter! We don’t appreciate the bloke enough. A warrior amid the saints… massive respect to him.Neil Wagner is a fighter! https://t.co/bT2ODSvUYo

Ben Strang @BenJStrang Neil Wagner isn't human. If that's his last test, that's the most fitting way for him to go out. Running the winning single with a torn hammy and a bulging disc. Legend of the game. #NZvSL Neil Wagner isn't human. If that's his last test, that's the most fitting way for him to go out. Running the winning single with a torn hammy and a bulging disc. Legend of the game. #NZvSL

CricBlog ✍ @cric_blog



Neil Wagner will always be remembered as one of New Zealand's best ever fighters.



#NZvSL Bulging disc in his back and torn hamstring. Ran onto the field and sprinted & dived to make his ground for the winning run.Neil Wagner will always be remembered as one of New Zealand's best ever fighters. Bulging disc in his back and torn hamstring. Ran onto the field and sprinted & dived to make his ground for the winning run.Neil Wagner will always be remembered as one of New Zealand's best ever fighters.#NZvSL https://t.co/6UjnR9BGZq

Guy Heveldt @GuyHeveldt Just a reminder, Neil Wagner has a torn hamstring and a bulging disc in his back. Outrageous scenes. Just a reminder, Neil Wagner has a torn hamstring and a bulging disc in his back. Outrageous scenes.

. @lazyelegance_ Jason Pine @pineynz



He won that test for NZ. Should never buy a beer again.



@BLACKCAPS Neil Wagner sprinted 20 metres and dived full length with a torn hamstring and bulging disc in his back, aged 37.He won that test for NZ. Should never buy a beer again. Neil Wagner sprinted 20 metres and dived full length with a torn hamstring and bulging disc in his back, aged 37. He won that test for NZ. Should never buy a beer again. @BLACKCAPS https://t.co/sBuQNHkGdd "unless they carry me off on a stretcher, i'm going to try & do everything i can" happy bday warrior neil wagner twitter.com/pineynz/status… "unless they carry me off on a stretcher, i'm going to try & do everything i can" happy bday warrior neil wagner twitter.com/pineynz/status…

Shibashis Chatterjee @Iamshibashis Birthday boy Neil Wagner and Kane Williamson share a moment of joy after the final ball // Getty Birthday boy Neil Wagner and Kane Williamson share a moment of joy after the final ball // Getty https://t.co/1JXxAjcGn8

Glenn Moore @GlennMoore7 Note how Neil Wagner, fast becoming my new favourite cricketer, ready to sprint a quick single despite bulging disc and hamstring tear, keeps his bat in the crease until delivery (mind you, if Dickwella had hit he'd probably been out). What a finish. Note how Neil Wagner, fast becoming my new favourite cricketer, ready to sprint a quick single despite bulging disc and hamstring tear, keeps his bat in the crease until delivery (mind you, if Dickwella had hit he'd probably been out). What a finish. https://t.co/C3xQnYe27v

Cricket.com @weRcricket



vs ENG: bagged the last wicket off the Test - NZ won by 1 run.



vs SL: Scampered through for a single off the last ball of the Test(with a bulging disc on his back and a torn right hamstring).



#NZvsSL | #CricketTwitter Neil Wagner - New Zealand's Talisman!vs ENG: bagged the last wicket off the Test - NZ won by 1 run.vs SL: Scampered through for a single off the last ball of the Test(with a bulging disc on his back and a torn right hamstring). Neil Wagner - New Zealand's Talisman!vs ENG: bagged the last wicket off the Test - NZ won by 1 run. vs SL: Scampered through for a single off the last ball of the Test(with a bulging disc on his back and a torn right hamstring). #NZvsSL | #CricketTwitter https://t.co/JfJjqGsymF

Neel 🇮🇳 @Iam_neel



Happy B'day Fighter

Neil Wagner

#NeilWagner

Neil has a bulging disc in his back and a torn right hamstring. Yet, he ran onto the field sprinted 20 metres & dived full length in the final over with New Zealand needing 3 to win. Aged 37Happy B'day FighterNeil Wagner #NZvSL Neil has a bulging disc in his back and a torn right hamstring. Yet, he ran onto the field sprinted 20 metres & dived full length in the final over with New Zealand needing 3 to win. Aged 37Happy B'day Fighter 🎂Neil Wagner #NZvSL#NeilWagnerhttps://t.co/8NbuB7lyga

Neil Wagner has been ruled out of the 2nd Test of the series aganst Sri Lanka

While Neil Wagner came out to bat for New Zealand in the first Test despite being injured, he has already been ruled out of the next Test of the series against Sri Lanka. The left-arm pacer needs some time to recover to full fitness after suffering the aformentioned back and hamstring injuries.

It will be interesting to see when the veteran will eventually make his return to the New Zealand Test team. He emerged as a hero for his team on Monday by completing the winning runs on the last ball of the Test against Sri Lanka.

Earlier in the match, Wagner bowled 10 overs, conceding 68 runs in the first innings. However, he scored a 24-ball 27 with the bat in the first innings, smacking one four and three sixes to help the Kiwis gain a crucial 18-run lead.

Wagner bowled only three overs in the second innings before coming out to bat and playing his part in his side getting the winning runs.

Poll : 0 votes