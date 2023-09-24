Sri Lanka suffer big blow as hamstring tear rules Wanindu Hasaranga out of 2023 World Cup - Reports

Sri Lanka cricket team have reportedly suffered a massive blow ahead of the 2023 World Cup as frontline spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is likely to miss the entire tournament. The 26-year-old, also a handy batter, has sustained a grade three hamstring tear, which is likely to cause him a World Cup spot.

Hasaranga was one of the frontline bowlers to miss the Asia Cup 2023 campaign along with Dushmanta Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka. Sri Lanka also missed the services of off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana in the Asia Cup 2023 final where India steamrolled them by 10 wickets to clinch their eighth title in history.

Wanindu Hasaranga has promising numbers in ODI cricket with 67 scalps in 48 matches at 28.77, including three five-wicket hauls. He also has four half-centuries under his belt. Thus, the Galle-born cricketer's absence can hurt the Lankan Lions to no end in the showpiece event in India, commencing from October 5.

Sri Lanka to open 2023 World Cup campaign against South Africa

Sri Lanka cricket team. (Credits: Twitter)

Sri Lanka will begin their upcoming World Cup campaign against South Africa on October 7 at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi. While they are arguably one of the top teams, especially in Asia, they had to play the qualifier to enter the main competition. Led by Dasun Shanaka, the Lankans won the tournament by beating the Netherlands in the final.

They also have two warm-up matches lined up against Bangladesh and Afghanistan on September 29 and October 3, respectively.

Shanaka and company had a forgettable time in the Asia Cup 2023 final as Mohammed Siraj's ruthless spell of bowling skittled them for 50 runs in 15.2 overs. In reply, the Men in Blue won with all 10 wickets to spare as Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan finished off the game in 6.1 overs.

Nevertheless, Sri Lanka will hope to put that defeat behind them and come up all guns blazing in the World Cup despite Hasaranga's absence.