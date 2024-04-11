St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Micoud Eagles vs Vieux Fort North Raiders (Updated) ft. Johnson Charles

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters

The fifth match of the 2024 St Lucia T10 Blast saw South Castries Lions lose to Mon Repos Stars by seven wickets at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet.

Meanwhile, the Micoud Eagles secured a 22-run victory over Vieux Fort North Raiders in the sixth game of the tournament.

After being put to the test first, South Castries Lions got off to a horrid start, losing both their openers early. Xavier Gabriel and Wade Clovis played vital knocks for the Lions, scoring 30 and 17 with a strike rate of 176.47 and 141.67, respectively.

In the end, the Lions managed to post 98/6 in 10 overs.

In reply, the Mon Repos Stars overhauled the target with ease, winning the game by seven wickets and two overs to spare.

Shifting our focus to the sixth encounter of the tournament, Micoud Eagles racked up a competitive score of 81/4 runs in 10 overs. Shervin Charles was the top scorer with 38 off 24 deliveries. Alleyn Prospere claimed two wickets for the North Raiders.

In response, Vieux Fort North Raiders could not chase down the total and could only manage to score 59/8 in 10 overs.

Shervin Charles scalped 4/14 in two overs for the Eagles.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMATINNSNORUNSHSAVGBFSR100s50s6s4s
1Johnson Charles2211029110237275.68-1125
2Stephen Naitram1117676-33230.3-149
3Christian Charlery22167426736186.11--47
4Johnell Eugene1115353-30176.67-143
5Shervin Charles22-533826.533160.61--24
6Hazel Charlery22147284734138.24--51
7Junior Henry1114444-29151.72--33
8Noelle Leo11-42424222190.91--24
9Keon Gaston2113131-13238.46--31
10Xavier Gabriel11-30303017176.47--41

Johnson Charles tops the run-scoring charts with 102 runs in two innings. He has scored his runs at an average of 102.00 and a stellar strike rate of 275.68.

Charles is closely followed by Stephen Naitram, who has amassed 76 runs in one inning at a strike rate of 230.30.

In third place is Christian Charlery with 67 runs from two matches and a strike rate of 186.11.

Johnell Eugene is in fourth place with 53 runs and an impressive strike rate of 176.67.

Shervin Charles occupies the fifth spot with 53 runs from two games.

Hazel Charlery, Junior Henry, Noelle Leo, Keon Gaston, and Xavier Gabriel round off the top ten run-getters list with totals of 47, 44, 42, 31, and 30 runs, respectively.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMATINNSOVRRUNSWKBBIAVGECNSR4W5WMD
1Shervin Charles2242374/143.295.753.431--
2Jamal Lesmond2242163/53.55.254---
3Johnson Charles2233843/229.512.674.5---
4Nyeem Rosemond112222/2116---
5Sadrack Descartes2241922/99.54.7512---
6Hazel Charlery2242421/312612---
7Darvin Forde1121222/12666---
8Sky Laffeuille2242621/8136.512---
9Dichege Henry2232021/3106.679---
10Jervan Charles1121422/14776---

Shervin Charles is atop the highest wicket-taking chart with seven scalps from two matches. Charles has claimed his wickets at an astonishing average of 3.29 and an economy rate of 5.75.

Jamal Lesmond occupies the second spot with six wickets at an average of 3.50 and a miserly economy of 5.25.

Johnson Charles takes the third spot with four wickets, while Nyeem Rosemond is fourth on the list with two wickets.

Sadrack Descartes rounds off the top five with his tally of two wickets.

Hazel Charlery, Davin Forde, Sky Laffeuille, Dichege Henry, and Jervan Charles occupy the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th spots, respectively, taking two wickets each.

