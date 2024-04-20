St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after South Castries Lions vs Micoud Eagles (Updated) ft. Xavier Gabriel

Vieux Fort North Raiders won the toss against Central Castries in the 23rd game of the St Lucia T10 Blast and elected to bat. The North Raiders made 64-4 in 10 overs.

The Central Castries reached their target in 6.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. Dillan John took two wickets for two runs in two overs for Central Castries and won the Player of the Match award.

South Castries Lions, meanwhile, elected to bowl in the 24th game against Micoud Eagles, wjp made 89-7. Collinus Callendar was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 17 runs in two overs.

South Castries Lions won by nine wickets in 6.4 overs. Xavier Gabriel was the highest scorer and remained unbeaten on 44 off 12.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Stephen Naitram 6 6 2 286 76 71.5 121 236.36 - 3 21 29 2 Junior Henry 6 6 2 217 79 54.25 123 176.42 - 1 13 22 3 Johnell Eugene 6 6 1 191 53 38.2 109 175.23 - 1 16 12 4 Johnson Charles 6 5 1 174 91 43.5 69 252.17 - 2 18 11 5 Kimani Melius 6 6 1 168 102 33.6 87 193.1 1 - 15 14 6 Shervin Charles 6 5 - 152 39 30.4 93 163.44 - - 7 14 7 Julian Sylvester 6 6 1 151 61 30.2 81 186.42 - 1 13 9 8 Jard Goodman 6 6 - 139 42 23.17 96 144.79 - - 11 9 9 Rohan Lesmond 6 6 1 136 52 27.2 65 209.23 - 1 16 6 10 Sadrack Descartes 6 5 2 134 58 44.67 70 191.43 - 1 11 8

Stephen Naitram is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 286 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 236.36.

Junior Henry is in second place and has scored 217 runs in six matches at an average of 54.25. Johnell Eugene is the third-highest run-scorer with 191 runs in six matches at an average of 38.20.

Johnson Charles is in fourth place with 174 runs in five innings at an average of 43.50. Kimani Melius has slipped to fourth from second with 154 runs in four innings at an average of 51.33.

Julian Sylvester is in fifth place with 168 runs in six matches at an average of 33.60.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Jamal Lesmond 6 6 11 82 12 3/5 6.83 7.45 5.5 - - - 2 Tyler Sookwa 6 6 11 101 7 3/18 14.43 9.18 9.43 - - - 3 Darvin Forde 6 6 11.4 127 7 2/12 18.14 10.89 10 - - - 4 Shervin Charles 6 4 6 70 7 4/14 10 11.67 5.14 1 - - 5 Sky Laffeuille 6 5 10 64 6 3/10 10.67 6.4 10 - - - 6 Nyeem Rosemond 6 6 12 77 6 2/2 12.83 6.42 12 - - - 7 Bronte Bess 6 6 12 107 6 2/9 17.83 8.92 12 - - - 8 Dornan Edward 6 6 10 99 6 4/12 16.5 9.9 10 1 - - 9 Antoine Zayee 6 6 11 115 6 2/13 19.17 10.45 11 - - - 10 Dalius Monrose 6 6 10 111 6 2/13 18.5 11.1 10 - - -

Jamal Lesmond is the leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets in six St Lucia matches at an average of 6.83.

Tyler Sookwa is in second position with seven wickets in six matches at an average of 14.43. Darvin Forde is third with seven wickets in six games at a strike rate of 10.

Shervin Charles is the fourth-highest wicket-taker with seven wickets in four innings at an average of 10. Sky Laffeuille is fifth with six wickets in six matches at an average of 10.67.

