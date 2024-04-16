St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Vieux Fort North Raiders v Gros Islet Cannon Blasters (Updated) ft. Stephen Naitram

Soufriere Sulphur secured a 55-run win over South Castries Lions in the 15th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast while Gros Islet Cannon Blasters registered a 57-run win over Vieux Fort North Raiders in the 16th match.

Moving into the details of the 15th encounter, Soufriere Sulphur batted first and posted a dominating total of 116/1 in 10 overs. Junior Henry was the standout batter, hitting 79* runs off 36 balls with the aid of seven fours and six sixes.

In response, South Castries Lions could score only 61/9 in 10 overs, losing the game by 55 runs. Shani Mesmain was the standout bowler with a three-fer.

In the 16th contest, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters notched up an imposing total of 127/4 in 10 overs. Tyrel Chicot (46) and Jard Goodman (42) were the standout batters. Alleyn Prospere scalped two wickets.

Vieux Fort North Raiders, in reply, racked up only 70/7 in 10 overs, losing the game by 57 runs. Alleyn Prospere was the star batter, top-scoring 27 runs. Tyrel Chicot pocketed two wickets with the ball.

In that context, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing St. Lucia T10 Blast 2024.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Stephen Naitram 4 4 2 191 76 95.5 86 222.09 - 2 12 21 2 Kimani Melius 4 4 1 154 102 51.33 73 210.96 1 - 14 13 3 Johnell Eugene 4 4 1 153 53 51 86 177.91 - 1 14 8 4 Junior Henry 4 4 2 138 79 69 74 186.49 - 1 10 12 5 Sadrack Descartes 4 3 1 124 58 62 64 193.75 - 1 10 7 6 Jamaal James 4 4 1 122 53 40.67 73 167.12 - 1 8 11 7 Johnson Charles 4 4 1 116 91 38.67 47 246.81 - 1 14 5 8 Shervin Charles 4 4 - 115 39 28.75 66 174.24 - - 6 9 9 Jard Goodman 4 4 - 100 42 25 68 147.06 - - 8 7 10 Julian Sylvester 4 4 1 98 61 32.67 60 163.33 - 1 7 5

Stephen Naitram continues to lead the batting standings with 191 runs from four innings. Kimani Melius moved one spot up to secure the second spot, accumulating 154 runs. Johnell Eugene slid from the second to the third spot with 153 runs.

Junior Henry moved up from the 15th to the fourth rank, hitting 138 runs. Sadrack Descartes slid from the fourth to the fifth spot, racking up 124 runs. Jamaal James (122), Johnson Charles (116), and Shervin Charles (115) slid one spot each to occupy the sixth, seventh, and eighth spots, respectively.

Jard Goodman (100) propelled from the 18th to the ninth rank while Julian Sylvester (98) descended from the eighth to the 10th position.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Jamal Lesmond 4 4 7 46 8 3/5 5.75 6.57 5.25 - - - 2 Shervin Charles 4 4 6 70 7 4/14 10 11.67 5.14 1 - - 3 Bronte Bess 4 4 8 75 6 2/9 12.5 9.38 8 - - - 4 Dornan Edward 4 4 7 76 6 4/12 12.67 10.86 7 1 - - 5 Nyeem Rosemond 4 4 8 43 5 2/2 8.6 5.38 9.6 - - - 6 Dalius Monrose 4 4 7 72 5 2/13 14.4 10.29 8.4 - - - 7 Wayne Prospere 3 3 6 29 4 2/5 7.25 4.83 9 - - - 8 Ryan Goodman 4 4 5.5 41 4 1/6 10.25 7.03 8.75 - - - 9 Alleyn Prospere 4 4 7 56 4 2/9 14 8 10.5 - - - 10 Josan James 3 2 3 25 4 3/20 6.25 8.33 4.5 - - -

Jamal Lesmond (8), Shervin Charles (7), Bronte Bess (6), Dornan Edward (6), and Nyeem Rosemond (5) continue to settle with the top five positions in the bowling standings at 5,75, 10, 12.5, 12.67 and 8.6, respectively.

Dalius Monrose rocketed from the 18th to the sixth slot, picking up five wickets at 14.4. Wayne Prospere propelled from the 20th to the seventh rank, scalping four wickets at 7.25.

Ryan Goodman ascended from the 13th to the eighth rank, picking up four wickets at 10.25. Alleyn Prospere (4) moved up from the 25th to the ninth spot at 14 while Josan James (4) slid from the sixth to the 10th position in the tally at 6.25.

