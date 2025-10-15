Star bowler receives Impact Player medal for IND vs WI 2025 Test series [Watch]

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj was awarded the Impact Player medal for his contributions in the 2-0 Test series against the West Indies at home. The bowler ended with 10 wickets in the series, the highest among pacers, which includes a memorable seven-wicket effort in the first Test in Ahmedabad.

Ad

Mohammed Siraj made the most of a rare green top at home by running through the West Indies batting unit in the win by an innings and 140 runs for the 1-0 lead in the series. In stark contrast, the pacer had to grind and toil in the second Test on a surface that offered little in terms of pace and bounce.

He bowled a total of 49 overs in the series, narrowly behind Jasprit Bumrah's tally of 51.5 overs.

Ad

Trending

Wicket-keeper batter N Jagadeesan presented the medal to Siraj in the dressing room. Have a look at the moment right here:

Ad

"To be honest, the series went very well because when we played in Ahmedabad, there was a lot of help for the fast bowlers. Then we came to Delhi, and we had to bowl a lot of overs here. Even one wicket felt like five wickets (here), because as a fast bowler when you are rewarded after putting in the effort, you gain a lot of confidence, and you also feel happy," Siraj said in a vide released by the BCCI.

Ad

There is no room for a breather as Siraj is set to spearhead the Indian bowling unit in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, scheduled to begin from Sunday, October 19 onwards. With Jasprit Bumrah rested for the series, the 31-year-old is tasked with a huge responsibility in the three-match affair, away from home.

Team India departed for Australia on Wednesday, October 15, where they are scheduled to play five T20Is as well.

Ad

Mohammed Siraj is the leading wicket-taker in Tests in 2025

Mohammed Siraj is having yet another memorable year in red-ball cricket, as he is at the top of the wickets tally in 2025, with 37 wickets in eight matches at an average of 26.92.

He kick-started the year with four wickets in the fifth Test in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series in Australia, before going on to have a landmark series in England.

The pacer was the highest-wicket taker in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar trophy, which included a couple of five-wicket hauls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news