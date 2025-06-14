Star India keeper-batter poses for a picture with a fan, signs a jersey during practice ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Star India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant posed for a picture with a fan during practice ahead of the Test series against England. India are set to play England in a five-match away Test series, beginning June 20.

Ad

During a practice session ahead of the series at Kent County Cricket Ground, Rishabh Pant posed for a picture with a fan. He was seen in India's new training kit. Pant also gifted a team India training jersey to the fan and signed it for him with a message as well.

"Good luck guys for the amazing bats," he wrote with his sign and a smiling emoji.

Ad

Trending

Watch the pictures of Pant posing with the fan and signing the jersey in a post by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Expand Tweet

Ad

The first Test is set to be played at Headingley, Leeds. It is the start of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for India and a new era for them in Test cricket under the leadership of new and young captain Shubman Gill.

Rishabh Pant will have a key role to play with the bat for India in England series

Rishabh Pant made his Test debut for India in 2018 against England itself in Nottingham. The left-handed batter has played 43 Tests for the country so far. He has scored 2948 runs at an average of 42.11 with a strike-rate of 73.62. He has also scored six hundreds and 15 half-centuries in the format.

Ad

Pant will be touring England once again for a Test series. This time around, his role will be all the more crucial with the bat. He will have an important role to play in the middle order. In the absence of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who recently announced their retirements from Test cricket, Pant will have to bat with more responsibility.

However, India will also need him to play his natural game which will help put the pressure back on the English pacers. It will be important to see how Rishabh Pant balances between his natural game and batting with responsibility in the middle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news