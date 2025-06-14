Star India keeper-batter poses for a picture with a fan, signs a jersey during practice ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Star India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant posed for a picture with a fan during practice ahead of the Test series against England. India are set to play England in a five-match away Test series, beginning June 20.
During a practice session ahead of the series at Kent County Cricket Ground, Rishabh Pant posed for a picture with a fan. He was seen in India's new training kit. Pant also gifted a team India training jersey to the fan and signed it for him with a message as well.
"Good luck guys for the amazing bats," he wrote with his sign and a smiling emoji.
Watch the pictures of Pant posing with the fan and signing the jersey in a post by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -
The first Test is set to be played at Headingley, Leeds. It is the start of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for India and a new era for them in Test cricket under the leadership of new and young captain Shubman Gill.
Rishabh Pant will have a key role to play with the bat for India in England series
Rishabh Pant made his Test debut for India in 2018 against England itself in Nottingham. The left-handed batter has played 43 Tests for the country so far. He has scored 2948 runs at an average of 42.11 with a strike-rate of 73.62. He has also scored six hundreds and 15 half-centuries in the format.
Pant will be touring England once again for a Test series. This time around, his role will be all the more crucial with the bat. He will have an important role to play in the middle order. In the absence of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who recently announced their retirements from Test cricket, Pant will have to bat with more responsibility.
However, India will also need him to play his natural game which will help put the pressure back on the English pacers. It will be important to see how Rishabh Pant balances between his natural game and batting with responsibility in the middle.
