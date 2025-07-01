Star Indian cricketer's family spotted with childhood coach amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [In Picture]

Star India cricketer Virat Kohli's family was spotted with his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma at an event amid the Test series between England and India. India are currently in England for a five-match series.

Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket and is thus not a part of the touring party in England. His sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, shared a picture on her Instagram story, where his family can be seen with his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma.

Among the family members in the picture are Bhawna herself, along with her brother Vikas Kohli, and Vikas's wife Chetna Kohli, among others. The family members can be seen posing for a picture with Rajkumar Sharma.

"Congraulations Sir @rajkumarcricket," Bhawna captioned the picture on her story.

Here is a screenshot of Bhawna Kohli's Instagram story:

Screenshot of Bhawna Kohli's Instagram story - Source: Bhawna Kohli/IG

Virat Kohli's last Test for India came in Australia

While Virat Kohli was expected to play the England series before his Test retirement, the star Indian cricketer shockingly announced his decision to step away from the format ahead of the tour.

Therefore, his last Test for the country came in Sydney during the 2024-25 BGT series. He scored 17 runs in the first innings and six in the second. While he had started the series well with a hundred in the opening Test in Perth, he could not carry his form throughout the series, ending with just 190 runs from five matches.

Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies and even went on to lead the nation, taking over as Test captain from MS Dhoni in 2014. He led the side in 68 matches, winning 40 of them, and is arguably India's greatest Test captain.

In a career that lasted 123 matches in the format, he scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. He also slammed 30 hundreds to go with 31 half-centuries to his name.

Also, having retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, he will now be seen playing only ODIs and in the IPL.

