Stats: India register highest ODI total vs Australia, Gill quickest Indian to 6 one-day tons

India came up with a terrific batting performance to post an imposing 399/5 at the Holkar Stadium on Sunday in the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia. Sent into bat after losing the toss, the Men in Blue lost opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for 8. However, some batting efforts lifted India close to the 400-run mark.

Shreyas Iyer (105 off 90) and Shubman Gill (104 off 97) struck superb hundreds, adding 200 for the second wicket. Skipper KL Rahul (52 off 38), Ishan Kishan (31 off 18) also made handy contributions before Suryakumar Yadav (72* off 37) went absolutely berserk, smacking six fours and as many sixes.

For Australia, pacer Cameron Green conceded103 runs in his 10 overs, while Sean Abbott conceded 91.

Significant stats from India’s innings of 399/5 in Indore

Here is a compilation of some interesting stats from India’s impressive batting performance in Indore in the second ODI vs Australia.

India’s score of 399/5 is now their highest ODI total against Australia. Their previous best was 383/6 in Bengaluru in November 2013.

India’s 399/5 is the fourth-highest total against Australia in ODIs. England’s 481/6 in Nottingham in 2018 is the highest.

Cameron Green’s 2/103 is the third most expensive spell against India in ODIs. Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Pradeep (0/106) in Mohali (2017) tops the unwanted list.

Shubman Gill took just 35 innings to reach six ODI hundreds. Thus, he broke Shikhar Dhawan’s record (46 innings) for the fastest batter to score six one-day hundreds.

During his fine knock, Gill also broke Hashim Amla’s record for most runs after 35 ODI innings. Gill has 1,917 runs at an average of 66.10, while Amla scored 1,844 runs in his first 35 ODI innings.

Suryakumar Yadav’s 24-ball fifty is the third-fastest ODI half-century by an Indian in the format. Ajit Agarkar (21 balls) holds the record, while Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, and Yuvraj Singh are joint-second, having notched up 22-ball fifties.

Suryakumar also became the third Indian to hit four consecutive sixes in an over in ODIs after Zaheer Khan (vs Henry Olonga in 2000) and Rohit Sharma (vs Suranga Lakmal, 2017).

India hit 18 sixes in the match, in the process becoming the first side to smash 3,000 sixes in ODIs.