"Stay Strong buddy" - Arjun Tendulkar's special message to Prithvi Shaw after the latter's county stint comes to end due to injury 

Indian batter Prithvi Shaw's stint with Northamptonshire started on a brilliant note, with the opener hitting two big hundreds in the ongoing One-Day Cup in England.

However, Shaw hurt his knee while fielding during the team's fixture against Durham on August 13. Subsequent scans have ruled out the talented youngster of the tournament.

Notably, despite the injury, Shaw walked out to bat and scored an unbeaten 125 to take his side to a six-wicket victory. Reacting to the player's unfortunate injury, his close friend Arjun Tendulkar wished him a speedy recovery.

Arjun wrote on his Instagram story:

"Stay strong buddy wish you a speedy recovery."

Screenshot of Arjun Tendulkar's Instagram story.

Prithvi Shaw made headlines with a spectacular 244-run knock against Somerset in the One-Day Cup 2023. He also is currently the leading run-getter of the season, chalking up 429 runs from four innings.

Prithvi Shaw will remain out of action for two months - Reports

According to recent reports, Prithvi Shaw has damaged his ACL and will have to remain on the sidelines for around two months. He is expected to return to India after a couple of weeks.

Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler lauded Shaw for his contribution and also expressed disappointment over the unfortunate injury. He said:

"In his short stint Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It’s a huge shame he won’t be with us for the remainder of this comp. He’s an extremely humble young man, he’s very respectful and had been so grateful for the opportunity to represent Northamptonshire."

He added:

"As well as his performances on the field he had a huge impact in our dressing room. Nobody wanted to win games more than him and he contributed to us doing so. We wish him well and hope to see him scoring runs again soon."

The official statement released by Northamptonshire indicated that Shaw would meet a specialist in London on Friday. He will be under the guidance of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).