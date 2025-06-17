Stephen Fleming laughs as Heinrich Klaasen gets yorked for a golden duck in TSK vs SOR MLC 2025 match [Watch]

Seattle Orcas skipper Heinrich Klaasen was castled for a golden duck in the massive 93-run loss to the Texas Super Kings at the Oakland Coliseum. The wicketkeeper-batter had no reply to the searing yorker by left-arm pacer Zia-ul-Haq during the run-chase.

Klaasen came into the crease during a time of crisis as Seattle Orcas were redued to 16-3 after four overs while attempting to chase down the 154-run target. Recently retired from international cricket, the South African had to stay at the crease if the side wanted to make a comeback.

However, Zia-ul-Haq, who already dismissed David Warner in his first over, got the better of Klaasen as well with the first delivery of the fifth over. The batter tried to play across the line against a perfect yorker that had a touch of late swing and shaped away. The ball hit perfectly on the off-stump to mark yet another breakthrough for the Texas Super Kings.

Franchise head coach Stephen Fleming chuckled on the sidelines after witnessing the brilliant dismissal.

The left-arm pacer also dismissed Sikandar Raza for 4 in the same over to reduce the Seattle Orcas to 21-5 after five overs. He finished with figures of 3-16 off his three overs, and was named the Player of the Match as well.

"I'm still confused as to what happened with the bat" - Heinrich Klaasen after Seattle Orcas were bowled out for 60

The Seattle Orcas, after a forgettable 2024 season, have not made a good start in the 2025 campaign either. The franchise lost their opening match to the Washington Freedom on June 15, and followed it up with a shambolic outing against the Faf du Plessis-led side.

They were reduced to 27-7 in the seventh over at one stage, before a cameo by Jasdeep Singh helped them recover to at least 60, before being bowled out with more than six overs to spare. Only two players in total recorded double figures, with the other one being Aaron Jones.

"Hard to explain it really! I think our bowlers bowled really well. But we let ourselves down with the bat. I'm still confused as to what happened with the bat. We will have to get down and talk about it. We need to start fresh, Shimron Hetmyer will come in too, but we have to pull ourselves back quickly by starting fresh," Klaasen said during the post-match presentation.

Heinrich Klaasen and co. will next face the MI New York in the Oakland Coliseum's last game of the season. The tournament then shifts to the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

