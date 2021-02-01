Stephen O'Keefe to decide on retirement at the end of BBL 10

Stephen O'Keefe is not thinking about retirement just yet as he looks to help the Sydney Sixers successfully defend their BBL title.

The 36-year-old has been ever-present for the Sixers over the years and has played a vital role in the franchise's recent success.

Despite his age, Stephen O'Keefe has shown no signs of slowing down this season. The veteran leg-spinner has picked up 15 wickets in 13 games at an average of just 20.93. He also has a healthy economy rate of 6.97.

With the Sydney Sixers set to play in the BBL final once again, Stephen O'Keefe knows that it could be his last game for the franchise. He said on the matter:

"I debated this at the start of the (season), whether I'd still like to go around. It (playing on next season) depends on what time you ask me – if you ask me in an hour's time, I'd probably say yeah. If you ask me tomorrow morning, I'd probably say no."

"They haven't given me another year after this because they want to see how this year went, and we came to that meeting point together and then we'll review it at the end of the year. We'll have that discussion again at the end (of the season). If there's a spot there, great."

Stephen O'Keefe would stand aside for the spin-duo of Ben Manenti, Lloyd Pope

In Ben Manenti and Lloyd Pope, the Sydney Sixers have two spinners who are rated very highly in Australia.

Stephen O'Keefe would have no issues if he is asked to step aside so that they can play a bigger role in the team. He said:

"We have Ben Manenti, Lloyd Pope, good young spinners; if those guys want to come in and play and can do a better job, then I will happily stand aside and let those guys play for 10 years and I couldn't be happier."

While his future appears uncertain, Stephen O'Keefe will most certainly start in the BBL 10 final for the Sydney Sixers as he aims to win his third BBL title.