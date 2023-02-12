"Steve Smith or Marnus Labuschagne have to score enough runs" - Sunil Gavaskar makes bold prediction for IND vs AUS Test series

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar has backed Team India to inflict a whitewash over Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The hosts have already secured a 1-0 lead, having won the Nagpur Test by an innings and 132 runs.

Rohit Sharma and Co. produced an all-round performance to rout the Aussies within three days. The home side secured a mammoth 223-run lead in the first innings, before bowling the visitors out for 91. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers, returning with eight wickets in the match.

With confidence on their side, Gavaskar feels India can win the series by a 4-0 margin. However, he added that Australia will require a herculean effort from either Steve Smith or Marnus Labuschagne to save the whitewash.

"I would predict a 4-0 scoreline," he told India Today. "The way Australia lost, they need a great start in the second Test. Either Steve Smith or Marnus Labuschagne have to score enough runs. If that doesn't happen, the Indian team will win the series by 4-0."

Incidentally, Australia have not won a Test series in India since 2004-05. They also conceded the Border-Gavaskar Trophy twice in a row on their home soil.

"Jadeja’s comeback has been tremendous" - Sunil Gavaskar lauds the all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja made a superb return to international cricket after a long injury haul, producing a Player of the Match effort. He picked up seven wickets in the match, including a five-wicket haul, and played a gritty knock of 70 runs.

Showering praise on the Saurashtra all-rounder, Gavaskar stated that Jadeja has been performing consistently for the team over the last few years.

“Here is a man who has been performing regularly for India," the former cricketer said. "Jadeja’s comeback has been tremendous. We didn’t see much about his fielding as he was at mid-off and there about. But as a bowler, he was on target from the outset. As a batter, he once again showed that he is going to score more and more runs for India. His wicket has to be earned by the opposition."

The second Test between India and Australia will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, starting on Friday, February 17.

