"Still in his Test form" - Fans react as Rajat Patidar gets out for a duck in CSK vs RCB clash of IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar bagged a duck in the IPL 2024 opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday at Chepauk Stadium.

Patidar walked out to bat at No. 3 in the fifth over, with the scorecard reading 41/1. He was off to a shaky start, getting beaten on the very first ball he faced. The right-handed batter perished after a lazy poke from left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman's bowling. Patidar ended up edging it straight to MS Dhoni, bagging a three-ball duck.

Following the dismissal, several fans took to social media to troll Rajat Patidar. Here are some of the top reactions:

It is worth mentioning that Rajat Patidar didn't had a great Test debut for India during the five-match home series against England. He failed to make the most of his chances, mustering just 63 runs across six innings at an average of 10.50. He was eventually left out of the playing XI for the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala.

RCB lose Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, and Glenn Maxwell within the powerplay in the IPL 2024 opener vs CSK

RCB won the toss and elected to bat first at MA Chidambaram Stadium. They were off to a brisk start, with skipper Faf du Plessis scoring a quickfire 35 runs off 23 balls at the top of the order.

However, du Plessis failed to convert the impressive start into a big score, perishing in the fifth over off Mustafizur Rahman's bowling. He was caught at deep backward point by Rachin Ravindra.

Rajat Patidar also departed in the very same over. To make matters worse for Bengaluru, Glenn Maxwell was out caught behind off Deepak Chahar's bowling in the sixth over.

Virat Kohli and Cameron Green stitched together a small partnership before Mustafizur returned for his second spell to dismiss both the set batters. At the time of writing, the Royal Challengers are 90/5 after 14 overs, with Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat in the middle.