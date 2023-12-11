Stop-clock rule to be implemented by ICC starting WI-ENG T20I series

The upcoming T20I series between the West Indies and England will see a stop clock being used for the first time in international cricket. The series starts in Barbados on Tuesday, December 12.

The stop-clock introduction was approved at the latest ICC meeting in Ahmedabad to speed up the game by penalizing time wastage by the bowling team.

According to the stop-clock rule, the fielding team has to be ready to bowl the first ball of their next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed. If the same gets violated, there will be two warnings, following which a third infringement results in a five-run penalty against the bowling side.

The clock will be on a trial basis for Full Member men's ODIs and T20Is between December 2023 and April 2024, consisting of around 59 games. The above in-game sanctions are in addition to the monetary fine that teams will pay for slow over-rates under the ICC's playing conditions.

Under clause 41.9 of the revised Men's ODI and T20I playing conditions, dealing with provisions against time wastage by the fielding side, the clock has been added under sub-clause 41.9.4.

"The outcomes of the stop clock trial will be assessed at the end of the trial period" - ICC General Manager

ICC general manager Wasim Khan shared a statement on the outcome of the stop-clock rule slated to be assessed at the end of the trial period.

This idea was originally proposed by the MCC's World Cricket Committee, which included Ricky Ponting, Saurav Ganguly, and Kumar Sangakkara, among others, in 2018.

Khan said in a statement:

"We are continually looking at ways to speed up the pace of play across international cricket. The stop clock trial in white ball international cricket follows the introduction of a successful new playing condition in 2022, which resulted in the fielding team only being allowed four fielders outside of the inner circle if they were not in a position to bowl the first ball of their final over in the stipulated time. The outcomes of the stop clock trial will be assessed at the end of the trial period."

There are exceptions to the stop-clock rule, and the clock if already started can be canceled under the following circumstances:

A new batter comes to the wicket between overs

An official drinks interval has been called

The umpires have approved the onfield treatment of an injury to a batter or fielder

The time lost is for any circumstances beyond the control of the fielding side.

An electronic clock, counting down from 60 to zero, will be displayed on the ground.

The third umpire will be responsible for determining the start of the clock, and it will be when the last ball of the previous over has been called dead or if any umpire or player review from the final ball of the previous over is complete.

