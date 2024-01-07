“Stop spreading lies you muppet” - Wasim Akram lashes out at X user for linking Imran Khan to “Jeffrey Epstein Island” controversy 

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has slammed an X user for sharing a post linking former pacer and ex-captain Imran Khan to the notorious “Jeffrey Epstein Island” controversy.

The Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse case has hit the headlines again, after reports of a new bunch of documents pertaining to the shocking controversy being made public following a lawsuit. According to reports, the documents include names of celebs and politicians who socialized with Epstein or worked with him.

On Saturday, January 6, an X user took to his social media handle and leveled a shocking allegation against Imran, linking him to the “Jeffrey Epstein Island” controversy, while also dragging Akram’s name into it. The user claimed:

"Imran Khan @ImranKhanPTI is also on Epstein list. Cricket Legend Wasim Akram @wasimakramlive also narrated a story where Imran Khan and youngsters were flown on Ghislaine Maxwell’s private plane to a deserted Island (Epstein Island). #EpsteinClientList.”

Reacting to the post, an enraged Akram hit out at the X user and replied:

"Stop spreading lies you muppet.”

Expand Tweet

“Jeffrey Epstein Island”, originally Little Saint James, is a small private island in the United States Virgin Islands. It was owned by convicted child sex offender Epstein from 1998 until his death in 2019. During Epstein's ownership, the place was allegedly referred to as "Pedophile Island".

What Akram said about Imran in a 2022 video

In November 2022, in a viral video from his appearance on the “The Grade Cricketer” podcast, Akram was heard narrating some interesting anecdotes about his hero and former captain Imran. Speaking about one incident in the West Indies, he commented:

“There was a Test match in Guyana in 1988. Those days there was a rest day. He (Imran) told me and Ijaz (Ahmed), we were going on a trip. One of his friends, she had her own plane. We sat on a private plane and reached a deserted island, owned by her dad. They went into chat into the house.

“Me and Ijaz just looked at each other - what should we do now? We can’t even go back to the hotel. Some workers took us on a boat. We came back after 7-8 hours. Imran was ready to go,” Akram further recalled.

Expand Tweet

The former Pakistan captain was recently doing commentary during the Test series in Australia. A number of his fun interactions with co-commentators have been going viral on social media.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App