"Strangest cricket match in history" - Fans react to Isle of Man being bowled out for 10 to register lowest-ever T20 score vs Spain

The Isle of Man has set an unwanted record in international cricket. The island nation, located in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Ireland, registered the lowest-ever score in T20 cricket.
Isle of Man was bowled out for just 10 runs in a T20 International match against Spain at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground in Cartagena, Murcia, on Sunday, February 26.
Spain captain Christian Munoz-Mills opted to field first on a pitch known for assisting the bowlers. Left-arm pacer Mohammad Kamran dismissed opener Adam McAuley after he nicked a ball that wicketkeeper Awais Ahmed pouched with ease.
Kamran picked up a hat trick in his next over, dismissing Luke Ward, Edward Beard and Christian Webster.
Spain's other left-arm quick, Atif Mehmood, got the key wickets of opener George Burrows and captain Carl Hartmann. Both Kamran and Mehmood claimed four wickets each while leg-spinner Lorne Burns dismissed the remaining two batters.
Seven Isle of Man batsmen registered a duck, with Joseph Burrows being the top-scorer (four) as they were bundled out for 10 in 8.4 overs.
Joseph Burrows began the next innings with a no-ball before Awais Ahmed smashed back-to-back sixes to wrap up the minuscule chase. With 118 balls to spare, the winning margin is the biggest in T20 cricket.
Much relief for Sydney Thunder after Isle of Man record the lowest T20 score
In a Big Bash League (BBL) match in December 2022, the Sydney Thunder were bowled out for 15 in just 5.5 overs against the Adelaide Strikers at the Sydney Showground Stadium.
The Strikers' pace duo of Henry Thornton (5/3) and Wes Agar (4/6) ran through the Thunder's batting order while chasing a target of 140. The previous lowest T20 score - 21- was set by Turkey against the Czech Republic in August 2019.