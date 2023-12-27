“Strength to strength” – Athiya Shetty and Suniel Shetty react to KL Rahul’s century in IND vs SA 1st Test

KL Rahul delivered with the bat for Team India during the opening Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Day 2 (Wednesday, December 27). The wicket-keeper batter slammed his eighth Test ton (seventh away from home), scoring 101 runs off 137 balls, hitting four sixes and 14 boundaries.

Rahul also shared crucial 43 and 47-run partnerships with Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj, respectively, to take the Men in Blue close to 250. He was also the final batter to be dismissed as India posted 245 in their first innings.

It was Rahul’s back-to-back century against the Proteas at the venue. He previously scored 123 (260) in Centurion during the 2021-22 tour. The visitors won that game by 113 runs.

The 31-year-old reached the landmark with a six over deep mid-wicket against Gerald Coetzee.

Following the ton, Rahul’s wife Athiya and father-in-law Suniel Shetty shared adorable posts for the cricketer. Athiya wrote on her Instagram story:

“Strength to strength.”

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty shared several heartwarming emojis to express his joy.

KL Rahul's wife Athiya and father-in-law Suniel Shetty's Instagram stories.

“I was a fan and today I am his father” – Suniel Shetty on KL Rahul

Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty recently lauded Karnataka’s KL Rahul for his achievements in world cricket. He told India Today:

"When I saw Rahul play, I thought this kid was good, and then he is from my own backyard, he is from Mangalore. I am someone who is very proud of anything that children from small towns achieve, so I was a fan and today I am his father."

Shetty recently revealed that trolls targeting Rahul hurt him. He told ANI:

“The faith of the people in him, the selectors, the faith of the captain, it said it all. It hurts me 100 times more than it would hurt Rahul or Athiya.”

For the unversed, KL Rahul recently led India to a 2-1 ODI series win in South Africa. The right-handed batter also had a terrific 2023 World Cup, where he amassed 452 runs in 10 innings, including a century and two fifties.

Follow the IND vs SA 1st Test live score and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App