“Strike rate of Shubman Gill hasn’t been as great as Sanju Samson’s” - IPL winner’s brutal statement ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Former India cricketer RP Singh has shared his blunt assessment about the Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson saga ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. The cricketer-turned-analyst pointed out that the Kerala batter has a better strike rate compared to Gill in T20Is. He, however, lauded the vice-captain for his ability to rotate the strike, adding that it would be tricky for the team management to form a formidable batting combination.

Ad

RP Singh said on his YouTube channel:

“4:40 – There is another headache about batting order because Shubman Gill is the vice-captain; he will cement a place. He opened in IPL and played explosive innings. You also need a player who can rotate in the match. He’s brilliant at that. But the strike rate of Shubman Gill (Strike rate of 139.28) hasn’t been as great as Sanju Samson’s. Is it a challenge for Team India, or will they sort out to form a batting combination where they can use Shubman Gill’s expertise?”

Ad

Trending

“5:25 – Shubman Gill has a good opportunity. His strike rate is 139. He can improve that; I am speaking about the T20 Indian team. Apart from this, he’s been better in IPL,” he added.

Notably, Shubman Gill has 578 runs in 21 T20Is at a strike rate of 139.27, including one century and three fifties. However, the Gujarat Titans (GT) captain slammed 650 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 155.87, including six half-centuries.

Ad

On the other hand, Sanju Samson has scored 861 runs in 42 T20Is at a strike rate of 152.38, comprising three tons and two fifties. As an opener, the 30-year-old smashed three centuries in the last calendar year. The opening batter, however, managed just 51 runs in five innings against England earlier this year. In IPL 2025, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper managed 285 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 140.39, including one half-century.

Ad

It remains to be seen which of the two players will pair with Abhishek Sharma as the opening batter in the Asia Cup 2025.

Ad

“Suryakumar Yadav has to enhance himself as a skipper” – RP Singh on India captain ahead of Asia Cup 2025

RP Singh added that Suryakumar Yadav needs to step up as captain ahead of his first big tournament, the Asia Cup 2025. The 39-year-old said in the same video:

5:11 – Suryakumar Yadav has to enhance himself as a skipper - How to form a batting order, what changes need to be made. We’ve seen his firepower as a batter, but as a captain, we have yet to see the edge, and I think we might witness that in the Asia Cup 2025.

Ad

Interestingly, Suryakumar Yadav is yet to lose a T20I series as captain with back-to-back series wins against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, and England.

As a batter, the right-hander has amassed 2598 runs in 83 matches at a strike rate of 167.07, including four tons and 21 half-centuries. The 34-year-old, however, managed just 28 runs in five innings during the T20I series against England earlier this year.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) batter then turned things around to become the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2025, scoring 717 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of 167.91, including five half-centuries.

Meanwhile, India will face the UAE in their opening game of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news