"Struggling to comprehend that sort of penalty for what he's done" - Sydney Sixers skipper Moises Henriques defends Tom Curran over four-match ban

Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques felt the penalty handed over to teammate Tom Curran was severe and incomprehensible.

Curran has been suspended for four Big Bash League (BBL) matches for being found guilty of intimidating an umpire in a pre-game altercation. The incident happened before the Sixers' clash against the Hobart Hurricanes at the North Tasmania Cricket Association Ground in Launceston on December 11.

The 28-year-old was charged with a Level 3 offense under Cricket Australia's Code of Conduct for almost running into reserve umpire Muhammad Qureshi pre-match.

Speaking to Fox Sports before the Sixers' clash against the Adelaide Strikers, Henriques spoke glowingly about Curran and the incident being taken out of context.

"I didn't [think much of it at the time]. I don't think anyone else did," Henriques said. "I've seen the ten-second clip; it doesn't look great but... you can't quite understand the context there either. There was a bit of communication before and after, that probably hasn't been released either.

"I've known Tom for a long time, played with him at Surrey, he's been a big part of the Sixers for a long time. He's a great man, he's a real leader in the community, he's a leader among our team. I'm still struggling to comprehend that sort of penalty for what he's done."

The video recently released from the official broadcaster showed Curran practicing his run-up on the actual pitch pre-match. Despite the umpire's efforts to warn and stop him, the 29-year-old moved to the other side and repeated the act.

With the umpire standing near the bowling crease on that side, Curran ran near full tilt and skipped past him only at the end to barely avoid a collision.

"He's really worried about the assassination of the character there" - Moises Henriques

Curran has been an integral part of the Sydney Sixers.

Moises Henriques added that the incident and the subsequent ban have taken a massive toll on Tom Curran. The all-rounder has been part of the Sydney Sixers unit since the 2018/19 season.

The 28-year-old picked up three wickets in two matches thus far this Big Bash League (BBL) season.

"It's been a pretty tough time for TC - the last 11 days - sitting on this and knowing what he's like. He's taken it to heart; he's really worried about the assassination of the character there. It's a big claim. I'm wishing him the best. It took ten days to get a hearing in the first place, which is very unusual anyway. We're definitely going to appeal. All of the players and all of our staff are behind him," said Henriques.

Sixers will appeal the sanction on Curran, with the risk of the ban potentially being increased. They won a thriller against the Adelaide Strikers by one run in their first match since the ban was imposed on December 22.

