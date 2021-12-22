"Such headlines are not good for Pakistan cricket" - Ramiz Raja on Yasir Shah being named in rape case 

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has reacted to spinner Yasir Shah being accused of aiding an alleged sexual assaulter. Raja said that developments like this are 'not good' for the game in the country, especially given the positive environment recently created through some good results.

Ramiz Raja said at a press conference.

"It is a no-brainer, Yasir is a circuit player and while we train and educate these players, they are in ambassadorial positions and should know with whom and where to socialize."

The PCB chief went on to add:

"I don't know what is the truth in this case but it is a fact that such headlines are not good for Pakistan cricket and especially at a time when there is a feel-good factor going through Pakistan cricket now."

Ramiz Raja went on to give another stern reminder to players in the country and warned:

"It is a no-brainer that they must know with whom or when to socialize. I want these players to be earning well but they also have responsibilities towards Pakistan cricket and the sport."

Yasir Shah named in FIR for harassing 14-year-old, abetting her rape

Yasir Shah was named in an FIR by a 14-year-old for allegedly harassing her and abetting her rape. A case has been registered against the leg-spinner at Shalimar Police Station, Islamabad.

The victim, in her FIR, stated that Yasir's friend Farhan raped her at gunpoint and also filmed the incident. She alleged that Yasir Shah made fun of her when she approached him for help. The victim stated in the FIR:

"When I approached Yasir on WhatsApp and told him about the incident, he made fun of me and said that he likes underage girls."

She went on to add:

"Yasir Shah said that he was a very influential person and that he knew a high-ranking official. Yasir Shah and Farhan make videos and rape underage girls."

The veteran spinner is yet to make a statement regarding the incident and the police are reportedly searching for him and the other accused, Farhan.

Yasir Shah has represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, 25 ODIs and two T20 Internationals (T20Is).

