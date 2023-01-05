"Such an underrated player" - Twitter reacts as Kedar Jadhav smashes 283 on first-class comeback after 3 years

Kedar Jadhav has made a roaring return to first-class cricket in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Maharashtra and Assam. The veteran Indian player aggregated 283 runs off 283 balls, smashing 21 fours and 12 sixes for the Maharashtra team.

The fourth round of the Ranji Trophy 2022/23 is currently underway, where Maharashtra are up against Assam in an Elite Group B match. The Assam team batted first and scored 294 runs on the board. Akash Sengupta top-scored for Assam with a 65-run knock.

In reply, Maharashtra amassed 594 runs for the loss of nine wickets before declaring the innings. Kedar Jadhav, who played his last first-class match back in December 2019, made an instant impact upon his return as he top-scored for Maharashtra with a 283-run knock.

Jadhav came out to bat at number four for the team. He batted at a strike rate of 100, ensuring that Maharashtra's run rate was more than four runs per over at the end of the first innings.

Fans on Twitter were delighted to see Jadhav score big on his return to first-class cricket. Here are some of the top reactions:

Kedar Jadhav retired hurt on 183 before coming back and scoring 100 more runs

Kedar Jadhav ended a five-year drought of first-class centuries with the innings against Assam in the Ranji Trophy 2022/23. His last first-class hundred came against Chattisgarh in December 2018. The veteran player needed 115 balls to complete his century against Assam.

Jadhav then played aggressively and raced to 183 runs off 187 balls before retiring hurt. The Maharashtra player came back and resumed his innings before Riyan Parag finally dismissed him on 283. Had Jadhav scored 17 more runs, he would have become the oldest Indian to score a first-class triple hundred.

The 283-run knock from Jadhav has placed Maharashtra in a comfortable position. Maharashtra lead by 255 runs at stumps on Day 3 in Pune.

