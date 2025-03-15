Sudeep Tyagi picks Jasprit Bumrah as superior fast bowler over Dale Steyn, James Anderson, Brett Lee and Wasim Akram [Exclusive]

Indian Royals pace bowler Sudeep Tyagi recently played the 'This or That' game in the fast bowlers category. Tyagi ended up picking current Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the best fast bowler in the game.

In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda during the Asian Legends League in Nathdwara, Sudeep Tyagi participated in a 'This or That' game. The game started with Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram. Tyagi picked Akram, but he preferred Brett Lee over Akram next. Tyagi continued to pick Lee over Shoaib Akhtar, Shane Bond and Stuart Broad.

When asked to pick one between Lee and James Anderson, Tyagi said he would go with Anderson because of his performance in Tests. Tyagi then picked Dale Steyn over Anderson, saying he was his favorite bowler. The Indian Royals pacer preferred Steyn over Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc as well.

Eventually, when he was asked to pick between Steyn and Jasprit Bumrah, Sudeep Tyagi selected the Indian pacer.

"Someone told Mohammad Kaif that there is a player from U-23, who bowls good pace" - Sudeep Tyagi shares story of his debut

Sudeep Tyagi represented India in four international matches. He played 41 first-class matches in domestic cricket as well.

During a chat with Sportskeeda, Tyagi disclosed that he never played U-19 cricket at the state level, but he got a chance to play at the senior level because of his pace.

"I had not played much in junior cricket. I directly started at U-23 level. There also, I played only one match. I did not even take too many wickets, but I was bowling sheer pace. I clocked 140 kmph. At that time, Uttar Pradesh's senior bowlers were busy playing for India. So, someone told Mohammad Kaif that there is a player from U-23, who bowls good pace," Tyagi said.

In the end, Tyagi spoke about his international debut. It came in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Delhi in 2009. The match ended with no result because the pitch was unsafe. Recalling that game, Tyagi said:

"It is the dream of every cricketer to don the Indian jersey. I felt really good when Sachin paaji (Sachin Tendulkar) handed over the cap to me. I was a little nervous on my debut, but I performed well."

"The wicket was bad. There were bunches of grass on that pitch. So whenever the ball landed in those areas, it would fly. It was not suitable for playing. But it's okay, it happens some times."

Tyagi scalped total three wickets for India. He is playing for the Indian Royals team in the Asian Legends League 2025 tournament right now.

