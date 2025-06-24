Suniel Shetty pens heartfelt note for KL Rahul’s century on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test 

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty penned a heartfelt note for his son-in-law KL Rahul following the opening batter's stunning century in India's second innings of the ongoing Test series opener against England at Headingley, Leeds. Rahul notched up his ninth ton in the format, playing a splendid 137-run knock in 247 balls.

He toiled hard against the English bowling attack. He looked rock solid with his defense and also played some dazzling strokes during his stay at the crease. Shetty shared a post on the microblogging platform X, in which he remarked that he was proud of Rahul.

The veteran actor wrote:

"A knock that spoke less, but said everything. Proud of you son @klrahul."

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were the top performers with the bat for India in their second innings. First innings centurion Pant crossed the 100-run mark once again, slamming twin centuries. The southpaw finished with 118 runs from 140 deliveries.

The two stitched together an outstanding 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket to put India in a commanding position. However, the visitors suffered a batting collapse and were bundled out for 364. England need to chase down a massive 371-run target to win the first Test.

The hosts were 21/0 at stumps on Day 4. With all three results possible, a riveting final day is on the cards.

"This one is special" - Athiya Shetty on KL Rahul's 137-run knock in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

After India were asked to bat first, KL Rahul got off to an impressive start in the first innings. However, he failed to convert it into a big score, getting dismissed on 42.

The 33-year-old made amends in the subsequent essay by hitting a spectacular hundred under pressure. Reacting to her husband's batting exploits, Athiya Shetty wrote in an Instagram story:

"This one is special."

Screenshot of Athiya Shetty's Instagram story.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23, 2023. Their wedding ceremony took place at Suniel Shetty's bungalow in Khandala. They were blessed with a baby girl, Evaarah Vipula Rahul, on March 24, 2025.

