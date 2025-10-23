"Start the innings as if it's a Test" - Indian legend advice to Virat Kohli after star batter's back-to-back ducks in AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has urged Virat Kohli to start his innings as if he is batting in a Test match in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. According to Gavaskar, the 36-year-old is trying to adjust to the bouncy pitches Down Under.

Ad

Australia beat India by two wickets at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23 in the second ODI of the three-match series. Kohli bagged his second consecutive duck in the game. He was trapped leg before fourth ball by a nip-backer from Xavier Bartlett. In the opening one-dayer in Perth, the former India captain was caught at backward point off Mitchell Starc.

During a discussion on India Today, batting legend Gavaskar advised Kohli to approach his knock in Sydney like a red-ball contest. He commented:

Ad

Trending

"In a 50 overs game, you can let the ball go. That is exactly what he was looking to do and should look to do the same in Sydney as well. Start the innings as if it's a Test match innings. Get your eye in, get your feet going. Then, you can start playing shots that you possess."

Ad

The 76-year-old elaborated that Kohli has not managed to spend enough time at the crease for him to get a hang of the surfaces in Australia. Gavaskar added:

"Any batter brought up on Indian pitches and then going and playing in Australia, or sometimes even South Africa; the pitches have extra bounce. The batter will take a little bit more time to get used to it and that's exactly what we saw with Kohli in these 12 deliveries."

Ad

Sent into bat in the second ODI in Adelaide, India put up 264-9 on the board in their 50 overs. Rohit Sharma top-scored with 73 off 97, while Shreyas Iyer contributed 61 and Axar Patel 44. In the chase, Matthew Short smashed 74 and Cooper Connolly 61* off 53.

"It's not the end" - Gavaskar downplays Kohli's gloves gesture in Adelaide

After being dismissed in Adelaide on Thursday, Kohli raised his gloves to acknowledge the reception he received from the crowd. The gesture led to some whispers on social media over the star batter possibly contemplating retirement. Gavaskar, however, dismissed the theory and said:

Ad

"It's not the end. I think he was just acknowledging the ovation that they were giving him. Everybody would have been disappointed. Even the Australians. Normally, when you get a big score. you acknowledge with your bat raised or helmet off. He was thanking the crowd for his reception and ovation. Don't read too much into it."

Meanwhile, down 2-0 in the three-match series, Team India will be keen to avoid a whitewash when they take on Australia in Sydney on October 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news