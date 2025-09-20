  • home icon
"He is an innovative thinker" - Batting legend backs Suryakumar Yadav's decision to not bat in IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Sep 20, 2025 05:19 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav (c) after the Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar backed Suryakumar Yadav's decision to not bat in the Asia Cup 2025 group match against Oman even after India lost eight wickets. Describing the Indian skipper as an innovative and unorthodox thinker, the Little Master opined that Suryakumar might have sent in tailenders ahead of him because India might need their services with the bat in the Super 4 matches.

The Men in Blue beat Oman by 21 runs in match number 12 of Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. Batting first after winning the toss, India put up 188-8 on the board. In response, Oman scored 167-4, putting up an impressive fight.

While India did win the game in the end, albeit not in convincing fashion, skipper Suryakumar's decision to not bat led to plenty of debate. During a discussion with former all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Sony Sports, Gavaskar backed the Indian captain's decision and commented:

"If he had batted for even one over, he could have hit a few fours and sixes and that would have been good for him. But the way he batted against Pakistan, may be does not need batting practice. He may have thought that Kuldeep Yadav's batting could come in handy if India lose quick wickets in one of the matches. Perhaps that's why he may have sent Kuldeep in to bat.
"He is very unorthodox thinker. We saw in Sri Lanka that he himself bowled and also gave Rinku Singh the ball. He turned the game, which seemed to have slipped away, on its head and won India the match. He is an innovative thinker. May be that's why he did not bat and sent in Kuldeep and Arshdeep Singh," the 76-year-old went on to add.
Suryakumar had top-scored with 47* off 37 balls in India's previous group match against Pakistan in Dubai. The knock featured five fours and a six.

"He might as well take a rest" - Sunil Gavaskar's son Rohan has a contrasting view on Suryakumar Yadav

While senior Gavaskar backed Suryakumar's decision to not bat against Oman, his son Rohan was perplexed by the Indian skipper's move. According to the former all-rounder, it was an opportunity lost for India as they could have rested Suryakumar and given Rinku a chance to bat instead. Rohan told Cricbuzz:

“What doesn’t register with me is, if Suryakumar Yadav isn’t going to bat clearly because he’s sent Arshdeep, Harshit, and Kuldeep all ahead of him, then he might as well take a rest. Give Rinku a go. You’re not going to bat; you’re not going to contribute with the ball. If that’s the whole thought process, then let Rinku have a game."

Team India made two changes to their playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman. Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy were rested, while Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana came in.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
