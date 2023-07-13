Sunil Gavaskar and Danny Morrison among star-studded commentary panel for Major League Cricket 2023

Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar will be a part of the seven-member commentary panel for the Major League Cricket's inaugural season this year.

Gavaskar will be joined by former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, former New Zealand fast bowler Danny Morrison, and former Zimbabwe international Mpumelelo "Pommie" Mbangwa. All are household commentary experts in T20 leagues around the world and international cricket.

Popular broadcasters Alan Wilkins, Natalie Germanos, who was a part of the International League T20 team, and Nikhil Uttamchandani will also join them.

"What a stellar team 🤩," MLC announced on their social media-channels." "Our all-star commentators will bring a rich range of international cricket experience to give color to broadcasts showcasing this historic season of #MajorLeagueCricket! 🇺🇸 🏏 🏟️"

The MLC 2023 season will kick off on Friday with a match between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The likes of Rashid Khan, Faf du Plessis, Shadab Khan, Andre Russell, Jason Roy, Marcus Stoinis, and Trent Boult will be in action in the six-team tournament.

Sunil Gavaskar slams English commentators in Ashes 2023

Gavaskar, who's been a commentator since 1990, recently criticized English pundits in Ashes 2023. Without taking any names, he slammed them for saying that crowds in Indian Tests go quiet when the opposition does well.

“It’s only natural that the crowds will support their own team and won’t cheer the opponents, but to suggest that it happens only in India is ridiculous," he wrote in his column for Mid-Day. "This is not an Indian phenomenon, but happens in every country where home crowds keep silent when a boundary is hit against their bowlers or their batters get out.”

“Nowhere has it been more apparent than at the current Ashes series," Gavaskar added. "What bugs is the condescending way, overseas commentators, when they come to India, keep saying how quiet the Indian crowd at the ground is when an Indian batter gets out or when an Indian bowler is hit for a boundary.”

Ashes 2023 will resume on July 19 with the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

