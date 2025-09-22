"India are going to dance to a win" - Batting legend's fun take on Abhishek Sharma's brilliance in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

  • home icon
By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Sep 22, 2025 05:00 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Abhishek Sharma (right) scored a scintillating fifty against Pakistan. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar stated that India are going to 'dance' to victory on days when Abhishek Sharma is on song with the bat. Praising the opening combination of Abhishek and Shubman Gill, he commented that their partnership against Pakistan on Sunday, September 21 was incredible.

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in their Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. Bowling first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue held Pakistan in 171-5 and then chased down the target in 18.5 overs. Abhishek top-scored with 74 off 39 deliveries, while Gill contributed 47 off 28 balls.

During a discussion on India Today, Gavaskar hailed Abhishek and admitted that India would win matches rather comfortably on days when he is on fire.

"The day he is on song, the Indian team is not only going to win, they are going to dance to a win. Because when somebody is singing, you have to dance. The others will dance to a win and the crowd will also be dancing in the stands with the display of batsmanship that we see," Gavaskar said.
"Both these Punjab guys [Abhishek and Gill], what a display of batting. It was just incredible. The attack was a decent one from Pakistan," the 76-year-old added.

Abhishek struck six fours and five sixes in his scintillating knock. His innings came to an end when he miscued a length ball outside off from Abrar Ahmed to long-on.

"Has a good cricketing head on his shoulders" - Gavaskar impressed with Abhishek's intelligence

Abhishek began the chase against Pakistan by pulling the first ball from Shaheen Afridi for a maximum. In the previous clash between the two teams, the southpaw had charged down the track and hit the same pacer for a four. Reflecting on the Indian opening batter's cricketing intelligence, Gavaskar asserted:

"The way Abhishek anticipated, having hit Shaheen Afridi for a four off the front foot in their previous encounter, that the first ball would be a short ball... Sometimes, mentally you have to outthink the bowler. And he anticipated it so well. That also tells you, this young man has a good cricketing head on his shoulders."

Abhishek has so far featured in 21 T20I matches. In 20 innings, he has scored 708 runs at an average of 35.40 and an economy rate of 197.21. The 25-year-old has notched up two hundreds and three fifties in the format.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
