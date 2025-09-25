"The only guy you would want to rest" - Sunil Gavaskar suggests one change for IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar reckons that India can make one change for the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Sri Lanka by resting lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah. According to Gavaskar, Bumrah looked in nice rhythm in the match against Bangladesh and a few days' rest ahead of the final could be good for him.

India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs in their Super 4 clash on Wednesday, September 24 in Dubai to seal their berth in the final. Sent into bat, the Men in Blue were held to 168-6. However, their bowlers put their hands up to prevent an upset. Bumrah, who had a poor match against Pakistan, came up with an impressive performance, registering figures of 2-18 from his four overs.

During a discussion on India Today, Gavaskar opined that India could take the opportunity to rest Bumrah against Sri Lanka since the Super 4 match has been reduced to a dead rubber. The former opening batter stated:

"I think only rest Jasprit Bumrah. That will be the thing. You saw him with his rhythm today. He might have looked off color against Pakistan, but he bowled brilliantly today. Yes, he was carted for a six, but generally he bowled really well. So, he would be the only guy that you would want to rest. Then, he gets Thursday, Friday, Saturday, three days, before he comes in for the final on Sunday."

The 76-year-old also refused to read too much into the fast bowler's below par effort against Pakistan. He commented that every player is bound to have the odd off day. Gavaskar explained:

"Everybody is entitled to an off day. We all know Bumrah is the best bowler in all three formats of the game. His rhythm was very good. Sometimes, you can have one of those days. Today, he was absolutely fine."

Apart from Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy also did well with figures of 2-27 from four overs against Bangladesh. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was yet again the standout bowler, claiming 3-18.

Jasprit Bumrah needs six scalps to complete 100 T20I wickets for Team India

Bumrah has an excellent record in T20Is for India. In 74 matches, he has picked up 94 wickets at an average of 17.96 and an economy rate of 6.33. The 31-year-old needs six wickets to become only the second Indian bowler to claim 100 T20I scalps. Arshdeep Singh (100) is the only cricketer to have achieved the feat.

Hardik Pandya (97) is second on the list of Team India's leading wicket-takers in T20Is. Yuzvendra Chahal (96) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (90) are the only other Indian bowlers with 90 or more T20I scalps.

